Pittsburgh rapper Jimmy Wopo dies in drive-by shooting in Hill District

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh rapper Jimmy Wopo was killed in a drive-by shooting in the city's Hill District neighborhood.

About 4:22 p.m., police responding to a report of a shooting on Wylie Avenue near Duff Street found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Alicia George said.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital. The county medical examiner's office said Wopo died at UPMC Presbyterian in Oakland at 5:56 p.m. A second man was in stable condition, George said.

Following this story for 11 @ 11.... Working to talk with anyone who knows him. Please dm me. https://t.co/G1Zb7efZYe — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) June 18, 2018

Police spent about an hour inspecting a bullet-ridden white Mazda SUV before towing it away, according to WPXI.

There were no other reports of injuries or property damage. Investigators said they believe the event to have been an isolated incident that does not pose a public safety threat.

Wopo, whose birth name is Travon Smart, has a history of drug-related charges. He has said prior to Monday's shooting that he'd been shot six times.

"Jimmy has passed and we ask that you keep his family in your prayers during this tough time," his manager Taylor Maglin said.

RIP Jimmy Wopo.. sad day for our city pic.twitter.com/52GtUeLUPw — Bev (@TBev13) June 18, 2018

Man... RIP Jimmy Wopo. One of the few new artists I enjoyed a lot in the last year. I remember Mac tweeted 'First Day Out' and I thought this dude is very charismatic AND he can rap. 'Back Against The Wall' was a great album. Sad he won't get a chance to reach his potential. — Sermon (@SermonsDomain) June 18, 2018

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.