Allegheny

Pittsburgh police arrest two men in Homewood drug bust

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 4:36 a.m.
Pittsburgh Police
Police recovered drugs, money and a stolen pistol from the scene of a drug bust in Homewood on Monday, June 18, 2018.
Pittsburgh police arrested two men who were in possession of numerous drugs and a stolen gun during a drug bust in Homewood on Monday.

Jabbar K. Womble, 46, of Penn Hills and Michael D. Macon, 49, of Homewood, face felony drug and conspiracy charges, police said. Womble also faces felony firearms violations and a charge of receiving stolen property.

Public Safety spokeswoman Alicia George said the men were caught by plainclothes officers during an afternoon surveillance operation conducted in response to citizen complaints of open-air drug sales at the intersection of Frankstown Avenue and N. Homewood Avenue. People also expressed concerns about people loitering, drinking, and selling drugs in a lot across from the corner store there, she said.

The men had crack cocaine and marijuana on them, George said. She said officers also obtained a search warrant for a vehicle parked near the scene, where they found a bag of suspected cocaine, a bag of heroin, a stolen pistol, and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

