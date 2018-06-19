Juneteenth parade, music festival set for Downtown this weekend

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

• Sunday, June 24: Black Music Festival at Point State Park from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. with live music including gospel groups, jazz bands, R&B singers, youth dance groups, vendors and national speakers. The headliners will be Shining Star, an Earth, Wind & Fire tribute band.

• Saturday, June 23: Juneteenth Justice Forum, 3-5 p.m. at the August Wilson Center in the Cultural District. The panel will include Pinckney, Brandi Fisher of the Alliance for Police Accountability, Valerie Dixon of the Center for Victims, State Rep. Ed Gainey and others. The forum is also a fundraiser for the Clementa C. Pinckney Foundation.

• Saturday, June 23: Martin R. Delany Freedom Day Festival, 1-10 p.m. at Point State Park featuring live music, a voter registration drive, kids' activities, food vendors and more. Stop the Violence Pittsburgh will also attempt to set the a Guinness-certified world record for the largest “Soul Train” dance line.

• Saturday, June 23: Juneteenth Freedom Parade, 11 a.m. starting from Freedom Corner (Centre Avenue and Crawford Street in the Hill District) and featuring more than 50 community groups including the 28th U.S. Infantry, 911th Airlift Wing, re-enactors and local religious leaders. Pinckney will serve as grand marshal

• Friday, June 22: Fourth annual Stop the Violence Pittsburgh Celebration of Life Gala, 6-10 p.m. at the Heinz History Center. Charleston, S.C., mass shooting survivor Jennifer Pinckney will be the special guest.

Here is a list of the events happening at the Juneteenth Celebration & Black Music Fest

The Fourth of July is celebrated as Independence Day, but not everyone in America gained their full independence in 1776.

Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation would not be delivered for another seven years, and it did not fully abolish slavery nationwide.

On June 19, 1865, Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger of the Union Army issued a freedom declaration as part of his general orders establishing the army's authority over Texan citizens.

"That was the last freedom declaration that took place," said William Marshall, CEO and founder of Stop the Violence-Pittsburgh, which will host its sixth annual Juneteenth Celebration & Black Music Fest this weekend at Point State Park in Downtown Pittsburgh (see breakout box for a full schedule of events).

"We initially started out at Stage AE on the North Side," Marshall said. "Since then we've moved to the Strip District, Market Square and now, since it's been growing, we decided to move it to Point State Park."

The festival will feature children's activities, live music, a justice forum at the August Wilson Center, the Stop the Violence fourth annual Celebration of Life Gala at the Heinz History Center and a parade leaving from the Hill District, heading down Centre Avenue through Downtown and on to Point State Park.

The parade marshal will be Jennifer Pinckney, one of the survivors of the 2015 mass shooting at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, S.C., perpetrated by Dylann Roof. Pinckney, whose husband the Rev. Clementa Pinckney was killed in the shooting, will also be the featured speaker at two other events during the celebration.

The celebration is sponsored by the Heinz Endowment, UPMC, The POISE Foundation, The Heinz History Center, New York Life Insurance, the City of Pittsburgh and Moriarty Consultants, Inc.

Marshall said Juneteenth should not just be a celebration for black Americans.

"Juneteenth is an American celebration," he said. "If it weren't for American troops fighting against slavery, it might still be around, or we might have something different," he said.

Throughout the country, people are marking the day on Twitter.

Here is a quick primer on the holiday:

The U.S. Department of the Interior listed several historic sites at which to mark the day:

Celebrate #Juneteenth2018 & the end of slavery in America at one of these historic sites: https://t.co/lAvuYlt5gj pic.twitter.com/O1HevIfMnD — US Department of the Interior (@Interior) June 19, 2018

U.S. scholar Henry Louis Gates wrote an article detailing the day's origins:

It's #Juneteenth2018 !! Read this article to find out why this date was and still is so important in history. @WBRCnews https://t.co/32asRKve7W — Kelsey Davis (@KelseyWBRC) June 19, 2018

Below, a photograph from a Juneteenth celebration 113 years ago in Virginia:

And here is a promotional flier for this weekend's celebration:

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.