Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Juneteenth parade, music festival set for Downtown this weekend

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 11:33 a.m.
William Marshall holds a reproduction of a Pittsburgh newspaper from 1870 with a story of the Juneteenth celebration at that time as he stands by the historic marker of Martin Delany on Third Avenue. Marshall's organization, Stop the Violence-Pittsburgh, will host its sixth annual Juneteenth Celebration & Black Music Fest this weekend, June 22-24, 2018.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
William Marshall holds a reproduction of a Pittsburgh newspaper from 1870 with a story of the Juneteenth celebration at that time as he stands by the historic marker of Martin Delany on Third Avenue. Marshall's organization, Stop the Violence-Pittsburgh, will host its sixth annual Juneteenth Celebration & Black Music Fest this weekend, June 22-24, 2018.

Updated 5 hours ago

The Fourth of July is celebrated as Independence Day, but not everyone in America gained their full independence in 1776.

Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation would not be delivered for another seven years, and it did not fully abolish slavery nationwide.

On June 19, 1865, Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger of the Union Army issued a freedom declaration as part of his general orders establishing the army's authority over Texan citizens.

"That was the last freedom declaration that took place," said William Marshall, CEO and founder of Stop the Violence-Pittsburgh, which will host its sixth annual Juneteenth Celebration & Black Music Fest this weekend at Point State Park in Downtown Pittsburgh (see breakout box for a full schedule of events).

"We initially started out at Stage AE on the North Side," Marshall said. "Since then we've moved to the Strip District, Market Square and now, since it's been growing, we decided to move it to Point State Park."

The festival will feature children's activities, live music, a justice forum at the August Wilson Center, the Stop the Violence fourth annual Celebration of Life Gala at the Heinz History Center and a parade leaving from the Hill District, heading down Centre Avenue through Downtown and on to Point State Park.

The parade marshal will be Jennifer Pinckney, one of the survivors of the 2015 mass shooting at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, S.C., perpetrated by Dylann Roof. Pinckney, whose husband the Rev. Clementa Pinckney was killed in the shooting, will also be the featured speaker at two other events during the celebration.

The celebration is sponsored by the Heinz Endowment, UPMC, The POISE Foundation, The Heinz History Center, New York Life Insurance, the City of Pittsburgh and Moriarty Consultants, Inc.

Marshall said Juneteenth should not just be a celebration for black Americans.

"Juneteenth is an American celebration," he said. "If it weren't for American troops fighting against slavery, it might still be around, or we might have something different," he said.

Throughout the country, people are marking the day on Twitter.

Here is a quick primer on the holiday:

The U.S. Department of the Interior listed several historic sites at which to mark the day:

U.S. scholar Henry Louis Gates wrote an article detailing the day's origins:

Below, a photograph from a Juneteenth celebration 113 years ago in Virginia:

And here is a promotional flier for this weekend's celebration:

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me