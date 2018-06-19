Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Forest Hills man alleges racial discrimination against Strip District nonprofit

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 4:06 p.m.
The Pittsburgh Human Relations Commission.
Tribune-Review
A Forest Hills man has filed a complaint with the Pittsburgh Commission on Human Relations alleging his employer discriminated against him because he is black.

Theron Pitts, 49, contends Community Human Services Corp., a nonprofit Strip District social services organization, provided coworkers with more support than he was offered, according to the commission.

Pitts is black.

“Mr. Pitts is alleging that his peers received better support from the organization to perform their jobs, and he was not afforded the same opportunity,” said Carlos Torres, executive director of the commission.

Attorney Albert Lee, who represents the company, denied the allegation.

“We're committed to make sure that every one of our employees is treated equally,” he said. “We don't discriminate.”

Attorney Steven Toprani, who represents Pitts, declined to comment, citing a pending hearing. Pitts could not be reached for comment.

The commission has scheduled a public hearing for Wednesday in its offices at the City-County Building, Downtown.

Torres said three commission members — Eric Holmes, Sharyn Henry and Liddy Barlow — will hear testimony from both sides. They have 30 days after the hearing to render a decision.

Pittsburgh City Code authorizes the commission to investigate discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodations. It has power to issue subpoenas and levy fines.

Torres said the commission twice attempted to bring the two sides together for reconciliation. Commission members determined there was enough evidence to suggest discrimination had occurred and scheduled the hearing, he said.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter @bobbauder.

