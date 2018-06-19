Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Sisters of St. Francis sell Mt. Alvernia campus to company planning care home

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 2:33 p.m.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
The Sisters of St. Francis of the Neumann Communities have sold their 118-year-old Mt. Alvernia campus in Millvale to a company that plans to make it a personal care home.

The Roman Catholic order announced Tuesday it has a sales agreement with New York-based RNS Realty LLC and expects to close on the deal by the end of the year.

It did not disclose a sales price.

The property has a market value of $9 million, according to Allegheny County real estate records.

The 68 elderly sisters who remain at Mt. Alvernia are planning to relocate this summer to The Waters of Wexford, a new senior living community in Marshall, according to spokeswoman Rochelle Cassella.

“We really found that it was far more space than needed, and it was really not the setting for seniors as the buildings exist right now,” she said. “We contracted with The Waters of Wexford for the sisters to move there as a group and put the property here up for sale.”

Cassella said the Mt. Alvernia Day Care and Learning Center, also on the Millvale campus, is searching for a new location.

RNS is planning to convert the buildings for use as a personal care home and assisted living center.

Millvale has been home to the Sisters of St. Francis since 1900.

The 25-acre campus includes six buildings. The main building has 333 rooms, a full commercial kitchen and chapel. More than 300 sisters once lived on the property.

The order closed its all-girls private high school in 2011 after 75 years because of declining enrollment.

Cassella said the sisters are excited about the move to Marshall.

“It's the first time they'll be living with lay residents,” She said. “They kind of see this as an opportunity for new ministry.”

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter @bobbauder.

