It's not summer yet, but a dog day is in Friday's forecast for Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh's City Hall isn't going to the dogs.

The dogs are coming to it.

City employees can bring their pet pooches to City Hall on Friday for the 20th anniversary of Take Your Dog to Work Day.

City Councilwoman Darlene Harris of Spring Hill, an avowed animal lover, hatched the idea as a “nice thing to do for the workers.”

“It's been 20 years of this happening, and I thought it would be good to give our workers a chance to bring their dogs in,” Harris said.

Council on June 5 unanimously declared June 22 as Take Your Dog to Work Day in Pittsburgh with a nonbinding resolution known as a Will of Council. Mayor Bill Peduto supports the event, according to spokesman Tim McNulty.

The pups will be joined by local animal welfare groups, Harris said.

Dogs will be allowed on the portico of the City-County Building, Downtown, from 9 to 11 a.m. Dogs must be on a leash, vaccinated and well behaved and groomed, Harris said.

She said the workers can take their dogs home during lunch breaks.

An area along Third Avenue will be lined with plastic and reserved for doggy doo-doo. Garbage cans will be permitted for disposal.

Pet Sitters International created Take Your Dog to Work Day in 1999 to promote animal adoption and highlight that dogs make great pets.

