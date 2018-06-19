Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Nepali woman pleads guilty in Carrick homicide

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 4:06 p.m.
Urmila Gurung
Allegheny County Jail
Urmila Gurung

Updated 2 hours ago

A Nepali woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to homicide charges levied against her following the stabbing death of her boyfriend.

Urmila Gurung, 24, most recently of Carrick, entered the plea before Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Thomas Flaherty in Pittsburgh.

As part of the plea, the Allegheny County District Attorney's office agreed to a sentence of 5 to 10 years, to which Flaherty added two years of probation.

Gurung argued with her live-in boyfriend Bhim Raj Rai, also formerly of Nepal, in March 2017 in their apartment on Brownsville Road.

That argument grew violent and Rai was stabbed several times, according to court documents. Gurung told 911 dispatchers she had stabbed him and that police should come arrest her.

“I thought he was sleeping but he was bleeding. He may have died,” Gurung told dispatchers through an interpreter, according to court documents. Gurung speaks only some English, according to court documents.

Court documents said responding officers found Rai lying in a pool of blood and Gurung covered in more.

After her arrest, police say Gurung denied having made any confession to emergency dispatchers despite the call having been recorded.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

