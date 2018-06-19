Port Authority wants to spend $2M on electric buses

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Port Authority of Allegheny County is planning to purchase its first electric buses this summer.

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald and Port Authority CEO Katharine Eagan Kelleman went on a test ride on electric buses Tuesday in Pittsburgh.

Coming soon to @PGHtransit (not Chuck, he's been here 26 years). Test driving a zero emission electric articulated bus. pic.twitter.com/y2RVWdZuGG — Katharine Eagan Kelleman (@ms_eagan) June 19, 2018

The authority plans to ask its board to approve the purchase of two 40-foot New Flyer electric buses for $1,043,000 each later this summer, said Adam Brandolph, an authority spokesman.

The authority received a $500,000 grant in September that would be used to offset the cost, Brandolph said. The rest would come from the authority's capital budget.

If approved, the buses would hit the road in about a year, Brandolph said. They would be used primarily on the 88-Penn route in Pittsburgh's East End.

"We chose the 88-Penn because of the long and relative steep grade of Penn Avenue between 34th Street and 45th Street," Brandolph said. "We also believe the zero-emissions vehicles will have the greatest impact on improving air quality in a dense, urban area."

Thanks @newflyer for the test drive in your battery electric buses (BEBs). I know that @PGHtransit & @ms_eagan are excited about the opportunities to be efficient and more environmentally friendly, as am I. BEBs are 4x as energy efficient as conventional diesel buses. pic.twitter.com/XcnVEo82F6 — Allegheny Co. Exec. (@ACE_Fitzgerald) June 19, 2018

The authority also plans to purchase 60-foot articulated buses when it builds a Bus Rapid Transit system to connect Downtown and Oakland, Brandolph said.

The authority has 32 diesel hybrids, with regenerative breaking, but does not have any all-electric buses, Brandolph said.

