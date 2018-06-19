Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Port Authority wants to spend $2M on electric buses

Theresa Clift
Theresa Clift | Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 6:18 p.m.
Katharine Eagan Kelleman's Twitter account

Updated 1 hour ago

Port Authority of Allegheny County is planning to purchase its first electric buses this summer.

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald and Port Authority CEO Katharine Eagan Kelleman went on a test ride on electric buses Tuesday in Pittsburgh.

The authority plans to ask its board to approve the purchase of two 40-foot New Flyer electric buses for $1,043,000 each later this summer, said Adam Brandolph, an authority spokesman.

The authority received a $500,000 grant in September that would be used to offset the cost, Brandolph said. The rest would come from the authority's capital budget.

If approved, the buses would hit the road in about a year, Brandolph said. They would be used primarily on the 88-Penn route in Pittsburgh's East End.

"We chose the 88-Penn because of the long and relative steep grade of Penn Avenue between 34th Street and 45th Street," Brandolph said. "We also believe the zero-emissions vehicles will have the greatest impact on improving air quality in a dense, urban area."

The authority also plans to purchase 60-foot articulated buses when it builds a Bus Rapid Transit system to connect Downtown and Oakland, Brandolph said.

The authority has 32 diesel hybrids, with regenerative breaking, but does not have any all-electric buses, Brandolph said.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me