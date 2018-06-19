After 20 years, Highland Park Lake ready for fishing

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The first urban youth fishing derby in 20 years will be held at Highland Park's Lake Carnegie on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The event is possible because of a joint effort to refurbish Carnegie Lake.

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority installed aerators at Lake Carnegie to improve water quality for fish.

PWSA had the equipment for another project that was stalled, according to Will Pickering, PWSA spokesman.

The Pittsburgh Department of Public Works asked PWSA to install the aerators to allow for recreational fishing there, Pickering said.

“One of our efforts is to refurbish city ponds and lakes so they can hold recreational fishing,” said Ed Caldwell, co-founder of “Let's Go Fishing,” a local fishing club that provides outreach to create fishing opportunities for at-risk youth in Pittsburgh.

There hasn't been a place within the city limits, save for the rivers, for youth to fish for years, according to Caldwell.

“Let's Go Fishing” has been working the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission to stock the lake with fish.

There was a stocking of largemouth bass and catfish last month with a second stocking planned for Wednesday, with thousands of bluegill and other fish.

“We want to make sure the kids catch something,” Caldwell said.

Saturday's derby is the first time since 1938 there has been an inner city youth fishing derby in any of the lakes, he added.

For Saturday's fishing derby, there will be free bait, loaner rods and reels and lunch. Fish and Boat Commission-trained instructors will be on hand to train young anglers.

The event targets youths 5 to 15, but everyone is welcome. No fishing license is required.

Anglers can register online or in person Saturday.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.