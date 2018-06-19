Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

After 20 years, Highland Park Lake ready for fishing

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 4:51 p.m.
Lake Carnegie in Highland Park in 1916.
Courtesy of Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy
Lake Carnegie in Highland Park in 1916.

Updated 1 hour ago

The first urban youth fishing derby in 20 years will be held at Highland Park's Lake Carnegie on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The event is possible because of a joint effort to refurbish Carnegie Lake.

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority installed aerators at Lake Carnegie to improve water quality for fish.

PWSA had the equipment for another project that was stalled, according to Will Pickering, PWSA spokesman.

The Pittsburgh Department of Public Works asked PWSA to install the aerators to allow for recreational fishing there, Pickering said.

“One of our efforts is to refurbish city ponds and lakes so they can hold recreational fishing,” said Ed Caldwell, co-founder of “Let's Go Fishing,” a local fishing club that provides outreach to create fishing opportunities for at-risk youth in Pittsburgh.

There hasn't been a place within the city limits, save for the rivers, for youth to fish for years, according to Caldwell.

“Let's Go Fishing” has been working the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission to stock the lake with fish.

There was a stocking of largemouth bass and catfish last month with a second stocking planned for Wednesday, with thousands of bluegill and other fish.

“We want to make sure the kids catch something,” Caldwell said.

Saturday's derby is the first time since 1938 there has been an inner city youth fishing derby in any of the lakes, he added.

For Saturday's fishing derby, there will be free bait, loaner rods and reels and lunch. Fish and Boat Commission-trained instructors will be on hand to train young anglers.

The event targets youths 5 to 15, but everyone is welcome. No fishing license is required.

Anglers can register online or in person Saturday.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me