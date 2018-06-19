Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Police fatally shoot 17-year-old in East Pittsburgh 
Allegheny

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 10:45 p.m.
A 17-year-old was shot and killed by police in East Pittsburgh Tuesday night as he attempted to flee from a traffic stop, officials said.
Updated 2 minutes ago

A 17-year-old was shot and killed by police in East Pittsburgh Tuesday while fleeing from a traffic stop, officials said.

The teenager, who hasn't been identified by police, had been riding in a car linked to an earlier, nonfatal shooting in North Braddock. He was shot after East Pittsburgh police pulled over a car matching the description given to police regarding that shooting, Allegheny County spokeswoman Amie Downs said.

The car was stopped about 1 ½ miles away from the previous shooting, which occurred on the 800 block Kirkpatrick Avenue about 8:20 p.m., and had ballistics damage to the rear window.

As police arrested the driver, two other people ran from the car, Downs said. Gunfire erupted. The 17-year-old was shot and taken to UPMC McKeesport, where he later died. Downs did not identify him.

Witnesses told Tribune-Review news partner WPXI that police opened fire on two males in East Pittsburgh during a chase. A video being shared on social media appears to back their claims.

Police are still looking for the other suspect and have asked that he turn himself in.

"Multiple police agencies are assisting, including state police, which is providing a helicopter to assist in the search," Downs said.

Downs said county 911 initially received multiple calls of gunfire and reports that a male had been shot in North Braddock.

Police and paramedics arrived to find a 22-year-old man who had been shot; three people fled the scene in a car.

The victim in that shooting was taken to a local trauma center and later released, Downs said. She did not identify him.

Anyone with information or video of any portion of the incident is asked to contact the Allegheny County Police Department or the ACPD Tip Line at 833-ALL-TIPS (833-255-8477). The department can also be reached via its social media sites.

Staff writer Madasyn Czebiniak contributed. Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

