Police fatally shoot 17-year-old in East Pittsburgh 
Allegheny

Pittsburgh police seek missing Sheradan woman

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 11:09 p.m.
Pittsburgh police are looking for Dolores Miller, 56, of Sheraden, missing since Sunday, June 17, 2018.
Allegheny County Police
Pittsburgh police are looking for a woman from the Sheraden neighborhood who has been missing since Sunday.

Dolores Miller, 56, was last seen about noon Sunday as she left work at the Westin Convention Center, Downtown, police said.

She has brown hair and is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. According to police, she drives a gray 2017 Mazda-3 sedan with the license plate number DKN2623.

Anyone who sees Miller or her car is asked to call police at 412-323-7141.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

