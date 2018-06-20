Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
28-year-old man shot in Wilkinsburg dies in hospital

Theresa Clift
Theresa Clift | Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 11:06 a.m.

A man shot Tuesday night in Wilkinsburg died at a nearby hospital.

Deandre Bratcher, 28, of Pittsburgh was identified by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office on Wednesday.

Allegheny County Police received reports of shots fired near the intersection of Hunter Street and Glenn Avenue in Wilkinsburg at about 10:21 p.m. Tuesday, according to a police news release.

Police found Bratcher shot in the passenger seat of a vehicle, the release said.

Bratcher was taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital and pronounced dead at 11:35 p.m., according the medical examiner's office.

Allegheny County Police homicide detectives are looking for a silver SUV in connection with the homicide, the release said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call police at 412-473-1300 or the tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

