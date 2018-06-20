Peduto apologizes for tweets after East Pittsburgh police shot, killed teen

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto apologized Wednesday for comments considered insensitive that he posted on Twitter after police shot and killed a teenager in East Pittsburgh Borough.

The mayor said he received numerous calls and messages asking for a response to the shooting, and he attempted to clarify on Twitter that the incident happened in a suburb and did not involve Pittsburgh Police Bureau officers.

It wasn't in Pittsburgh. It was in the suburbs of East Pittsburgh. Not part of the city. Not Pittsburgh Police. Not Pittsburgh. Please clarify. — bill peduto (@billpeduto) June 20, 2018

Peduto issued a statement Wednesday saying he regretted his comments.

"While Tuesday's shooting was not within the city's official borders it impacts all of us in the Pittsburgh region, and particularly those in the African American community," he said. "In my reactions to the incident I should have acknowledged that these shootings affect all of us, no matter where we live, and for that I am sorry.

Last night I tweeted about the tragedy in East Pittsburgh. I was wrong. In an attempt to clarify, I made a tragic event worse. To the family & friends of Antwon Rose, I apologize for any additional grief I may have caused. To my constituents, I will work to be better. https://t.co/EqraUX8FHY — bill peduto (@billpeduto) June 20, 2018

An East Pittsburgh police officer shot and killed Antwon Rose, 17, of Rankin, who was running away from a traffic stop in East Pittsburgh. Police stopped the car because it matched the description of a car linked to an earlier, non-fatal shooting in North Braddock.

"Tuesday night I was receiving numerous calls and messages asking me to respond to the involvement of police in a shooting in East Pittsburgh borough, and at the time I was attempting to clarify for the national public that the City of Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, which I ultimately oversee, were not involved," Peduto said in the statement.

Peduto's tweets drew criticism from Twitter followers.

cmon @billpeduto show some human compassion man. Defending the border lines of city instead of at least sending your condolences to the family and expressing the need to stop violence is just not the right message to send esp from the Mayor.That's like a @realDonaldTrump tweet — Dr Fill (@DJAfterthought) June 20, 2018

"Any loss of life is tragic, and especially the loss of life of a child," Peduto said. "This is a devastating situation and I am saddened for Antwon Rose and his family."

