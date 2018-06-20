Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Monroeville man claims his firing from mental health facility was racially motivated

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 4:27 p.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

A Monroeville man testified Wednesday that his former employer fired him in 2016 because he is black, but a company official said he was terminated for ignoring a client in dire respiratory distress and that race played no part in the action.

Theron Pitts, 49, and representatives of Community Human Services Corp., a Strip District social services agency, appeared before the Pittsburgh Human Relations Commission during a public hearing on a discrimination complaint filed by Pitts.

Community Human Services, a nonprofit, offers residential care, among other programming, to people with mental health disabilities. Pitts was program director in a residential mental health facility.

He said he was subjected to a hostile work environment and that his firing was racially motivated.

Community Human Services denied the claims. Its representatives offered conflicting testimony suggesting Pitts was a poor employee who violated a strict company policy requiring him to oversee the medical welfare of residents.

“This is an organization that did everything right,” said attorney Albert Lee, who represents the company. “There's no race discrimination, either in the form of hostile work environment or the termination, and I ask this commission to recognize that.”

Pitts was hired in June 2016. The company fired him in October 2016.

He contends he was not offered the same training for dealing with day-to-day job duties, including medical emergencies, offered to the agency's other program directors.

“Mr. Pitts has been emphatic that he was not properly trained and that the employer had certain expectations and certain responsibilities with those expectations to properly train him,” said attorney Steven Toprani, who represents Pitts. “There was very little evidence offered, if any, concerning the training regimen that his former employer pursued.”

Brandi Harrison, the agency's chief residential officer, testified that Pitts was offered the same training as other residential directors — all of whom at the time were black — and that his firing came only after the incident with an unidentified male client. She could not produce documentation showing that Pitts attended the training.

Pitts said he sought medical help for the man on two separate occasions.

Harrison said the man was hospitalized and spent a month in intensive care. She said she recommended Pitts' termination and that race wasn't a factor.

She said the agency in 2015 fired another program director, who was white, for a similar incident with a resident.

“He failed to get emergency medical care for a resident who was in medical crisis,” she said. “He (was) also the program director of that site and responsible for the safety and well-being of the residents.”

Pittsburgh City Code authorizes the commission to investigate discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodations. It has power to issue subpoenas and levy fines.

Commission members have 30 days to issue a ruling.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or on Twitter @bobbauder.

