Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Refugee and immigrant event in Pittsburgh welcomes new citizens

Nate Smallwood
Nate Smallwood | Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 6:12 p.m.
Ten Bhutanese refugees, now American citizens, converse following their naturalization ceremony during an event at Market Square celebrating World Refugee Day & Immigrant Heritage Month on June 20, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Ten Bhutanese refugees, now American citizens, converse following their naturalization ceremony during an event at Market Square celebrating World Refugee Day & Immigrant Heritage Month on June 20, 2018.
Ten Bhutanese refugees are naturalized during an event at Market Square celebrating World Refugee Day & Immigrant Heritage Month on June 20, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Ten Bhutanese refugees are naturalized during an event at Market Square celebrating World Refugee Day & Immigrant Heritage Month on June 20, 2018.
Hari Khatiwada, 73, of Baldwin, was naturalized and an American citizen at an event at Market Square celebrating World Refugee Day & Immigrant Heritage Month on June 20, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Hari Khatiwada, 73, of Baldwin, was naturalized and an American citizen at an event at Market Square celebrating World Refugee Day & Immigrant Heritage Month on June 20, 2018.
Nimisha Prasai, 3, of Baldwin, sits on the lap of her grandfather, Chhabi Prasai, 58, of Baldwin, prior to his naturalization ceremony as part of the celebration of World Refugee Day & Immigrant Heritage Month in Market Square on June 20, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Nimisha Prasai, 3, of Baldwin, sits on the lap of her grandfather, Chhabi Prasai, 58, of Baldwin, prior to his naturalization ceremony as part of the celebration of World Refugee Day & Immigrant Heritage Month in Market Square on June 20, 2018.
Chandra Khatiwada, 72, of Baldwin, waits to sign papers prior to her naturalization ceremony as part of the celebration of World Refugee Day & Immigrant Heritage Month in Market Square on June 20, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Chandra Khatiwada, 72, of Baldwin, waits to sign papers prior to her naturalization ceremony as part of the celebration of World Refugee Day & Immigrant Heritage Month in Market Square on June 20, 2018.
Bhutanese refugees waiting to be naturalized sign papers prior to their ceremony during the celebration of World Refugee Day & Immigrant Heritage Month in Market Square on June 20, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Bhutanese refugees waiting to be naturalized sign papers prior to their ceremony during the celebration of World Refugee Day & Immigrant Heritage Month in Market Square on June 20, 2018.
Ten Bhutanese refugees sing the National Anthem prior to their naturalization during an event at Market Square celebrating World Refugee Day & Immigrant Heritage Month on June 20, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Ten Bhutanese refugees sing the National Anthem prior to their naturalization during an event at Market Square celebrating World Refugee Day & Immigrant Heritage Month on June 20, 2018.
Seda Ozel, 31, of Green Tree, prepares food during an event celebrating World Refugee Day & Immigrant Heritage Month in Market Square on June 20, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Seda Ozel, 31, of Green Tree, prepares food during an event celebrating World Refugee Day & Immigrant Heritage Month in Market Square on June 20, 2018.
Seda Ozel, 31, of Green Tree, left, prepares food with Serap Uzunoglu, 40, of Green Tree, during an event celebrating World Refugee Day & Immigrant Heritage Month in Market Square on June 20, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Seda Ozel, 31, of Green Tree, left, prepares food with Serap Uzunoglu, 40, of Green Tree, during an event celebrating World Refugee Day & Immigrant Heritage Month in Market Square on June 20, 2018.
Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald speaks during an event celebrating World Refugee Day & Immigrant Heritage Month in Market Square on June 20, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald speaks during an event celebrating World Refugee Day & Immigrant Heritage Month in Market Square on June 20, 2018.
Gisele Barreto Fetterman introduces speakers during an event celebrating World Refugee Day & Immigrant Heritage Month in Market Square on June 20, 2018. Ten Bhutanese refugees were naturalized during the event.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Gisele Barreto Fetterman introduces speakers during an event celebrating World Refugee Day & Immigrant Heritage Month in Market Square on June 20, 2018. Ten Bhutanese refugees were naturalized during the event.

Updated 6 hours ago

On the day President Donald Trump reversed course on the controversial policy of separating illegal aliens from their children at the U.S. border with Mexico, another facet of the world's growing refugee crisis was playing out in Pittsburgh's Market Square.

A much happier and more hopeful facet.

Ten Bhutanese refugees living in the greater Pittsburgh area were naturalized as American Citizens.

The ceremony was the highlight of an event celebrating World Refugee Day & Immigrant Heritage Month, featuring ethnic food and a call for more work to alleviate the plight of refugees across the globe

Nate Smallwood is a Tribune-Review staff photographer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me