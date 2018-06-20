Construction of 'cap' over Pittsburgh Crosstown Expressway could start in December

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh could begin construction as early as December on a “cap” over the Crosstown Expressway separating Downtown from the Lower Hill District that will become a city park.

Pittsburgh City Council this week introduced legislation to authorize the acceptance and expenditure of grant money for the $26.4 million project and agreements with the Pittsburgh-Allegheny County Sports & Exhibition Authority and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to permit construction to move forward.

The SEA received a $19 million federal highways grant for the project. The remaining funding will come from the city, Pittsburgh Urban Redevelopment Authority, SEA and foundations, said Mary Conturo, the SEA's executive director.

The project includes a three-acre park with public art, green stormwater retention area and improved pedestrian access between the Hill and Downtown. It coincides with the Penguins' long-awaited $450 million residential, retail and office space redevelopment plan at the 28-acre former Civic Arena site.

The SEA owns most of the 28 acres.

“We hope to advertise for the bids in September, receive bids in October and start construction at the end of the year or the beginning of next year,” Conturo said. “It's a 27-month construction project.”

Pittsbugh's Department of Mobility and Infrastructure will oversee construction, according to Deputy Director Jeff Skalican.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter @bobbauder.