Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Construction of 'cap' over Pittsburgh Crosstown Expressway could start in December

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 5:00 p.m.
A proposed 'cap' linking the Lower Hill District and downtown Pittsburgh would include a pedestrian bridge over Interstate 579 with trees and sidewalks.
URBAN DESIGN ASSOCIATES
A proposed 'cap' linking the Lower Hill District and downtown Pittsburgh would include a pedestrian bridge over Interstate 579 with trees and sidewalks.

Updated 6 hours ago

Pittsburgh could begin construction as early as December on a “cap” over the Crosstown Expressway separating Downtown from the Lower Hill District that will become a city park.

Pittsburgh City Council this week introduced legislation to authorize the acceptance and expenditure of grant money for the $26.4 million project and agreements with the Pittsburgh-Allegheny County Sports & Exhibition Authority and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to permit construction to move forward.

The SEA received a $19 million federal highways grant for the project. The remaining funding will come from the city, Pittsburgh Urban Redevelopment Authority, SEA and foundations, said Mary Conturo, the SEA's executive director.

The project includes a three-acre park with public art, green stormwater retention area and improved pedestrian access between the Hill and Downtown. It coincides with the Penguins' long-awaited $450 million residential, retail and office space redevelopment plan at the 28-acre former Civic Arena site.

The SEA owns most of the 28 acres.

“We hope to advertise for the bids in September, receive bids in October and start construction at the end of the year or the beginning of next year,” Conturo said. “It's a 27-month construction project.”

Pittsbugh's Department of Mobility and Infrastructure will oversee construction, according to Deputy Director Jeff Skalican.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter @bobbauder.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me