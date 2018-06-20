Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Hundreds of protesters converge on East Pittsburgh to protest teen's shooting by police

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 10:18 p.m.
Community members took to the streets to protest around police headquarters in East Pittsburgh on June 20, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Community members took to the streets to protest around police headquarters in East Pittsburgh on June 20, 2018.
Torrey Coulverson, of Garfield, talks with Lincoln Borough Police Chief Richard Bosco at a rally protesting a police-involved shooting in East Pittsburgh on Tuesday night. The rally came a day after an East Pittsburgh police officer shot a 17-year-old youth during a traffic stop. Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Torrey Coulverson, of Garfield, talks with Lincoln Borough Police Chief Richard Bosco at a rally protesting a police-involved shooting in East Pittsburgh on Tuesday night. The rally came a day after an East Pittsburgh police officer shot a 17-year-old youth during a traffic stop. Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Mian Laubscher, of Forest Hills and Woodland Hills High School graduate (middle) gets comfort fromYvette Jackson (left) of East Pittsburgh and fellow Woodland Hills graduate, Jacob Kefalos, of Forest Hills at a rally protesting police violence on Braddock Avenue and Electric Avenue in East Pittsburgh, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. The rally comes a a day after an East Hills Police Officer shot 17-year-old Antwon Rose, a Woodland Hills High School honors student during a traffic stop. Laubscher was a close friend of Rose. 'He helped me graduate,' said Laubscher.
Mian Laubscher, of Forest Hills and Woodland Hills High School graduate (middle) gets comfort fromYvette Jackson (left) of East Pittsburgh and fellow Woodland Hills graduate, Jacob Kefalos, of Forest Hills at a rally protesting police violence on Braddock Avenue and Electric Avenue in East Pittsburgh, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. The rally comes a a day after an East Hills Police Officer shot 17-year-old Antwon Rose, a Woodland Hills High School honors student during a traffic stop. Laubscher was a close friend of Rose. 'He helped me graduate,' said Laubscher.
Charlotte Carrington, 30, makes a sign in her car prior to protesting around police headquarters in East Pittsburgh on June 20, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Charlotte Carrington, 30, makes a sign in her car prior to protesting around police headquarters in East Pittsburgh on June 20, 2018.
Community members took to the streets to protest around police headquarters in East Pittsburgh on June 20, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Community members took to the streets to protest around police headquarters in East Pittsburgh on June 20, 2018.
Community members took to the streets to protest around police headquarters in East Pittsburgh on June 20, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Community members took to the streets to protest around police headquarters in East Pittsburgh on June 20, 2018.
Community members took to the streets to protest around police headquarters in East Pittsburgh on June 20, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Community members took to the streets to protest around police headquarters in East Pittsburgh on June 20, 2018.
Community members took to the streets to protest around police headquarters in East Pittsburgh on June 20, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Community members took to the streets to protest around police headquarters in East Pittsburgh on June 20, 2018.
Community members took to the streets to protest around police headquarters in East Pittsburgh on June 20, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Community members took to the streets to protest around police headquarters in East Pittsburgh on June 20, 2018.
Community members took to the streets to protest around police headquarters in East Pittsburgh on June 20, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Community members took to the streets to protest around police headquarters in East Pittsburgh on June 20, 2018.
Community members took to the streets to protest around police headquarters in East Pittsburgh on June 20, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Community members took to the streets to protest around police headquarters in East Pittsburgh on June 20, 2018.
Community members took to the streets to protest around police headquarters in East Pittsburgh on June 20, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Community members took to the streets to protest around police headquarters in East Pittsburgh on June 20, 2018.
Jona Reyes, 26, of East Pittsburgh, is overcome with emotion while demonstrating with protesters following the shooting of Antwon Rose by East Pittsburgh police.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Jona Reyes, 26, of East Pittsburgh, is overcome with emotion while demonstrating with protesters following the shooting of Antwon Rose by East Pittsburgh police.
Community members took to the streets to protest around police headquarters in East Pittsburgh on June 20, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Community members took to the streets to protest around police headquarters in East Pittsburgh on June 20, 2018.
Community members took to the streets to protest around police headquarters in East Pittsburgh on June 20, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Community members took to the streets to protest around police headquarters in East Pittsburgh on June 20, 2018.
A police officer confronts a protesters in East Pittsburgh on June 20, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
A police officer confronts a protesters in East Pittsburgh on June 20, 2018.
Community members took to the streets to protest around police headquarters in East Pittsburgh on June 20, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Community members took to the streets to protest around police headquarters in East Pittsburgh on June 20, 2018.
Children play in the rain as other community members took to the streets to protest around police headquarters in East Pittsburgh on June 20, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Children play in the rain as other community members took to the streets to protest around police headquarters in East Pittsburgh on June 20, 2018.
Community members and police take shelter as rains starts to fall while protesting around police headquarters in East Pittsburgh on June 20, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Community members and police take shelter as rains starts to fall while protesting around police headquarters in East Pittsburgh on June 20, 2018.
Community members took to the streets to protest around police headquarters in East Pittsburgh on June 20, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Community members took to the streets to protest around police headquarters in East Pittsburgh on June 20, 2018.
Cathy Welsh, of Turtle Creek, whose son was shot in November, (left) hugs Jona Rayes, of East Pittsburgh at a rally protesting police violence on Braddock Avenue and Electric Avenue in East Pittsburgh, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. The rally comes a day after an East Pittsburgh police officer shot and killed a 17-year-old high school student during a traffic stop.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Cathy Welsh, of Turtle Creek, whose son was shot in November, (left) hugs Jona Rayes, of East Pittsburgh at a rally protesting police violence on Braddock Avenue and Electric Avenue in East Pittsburgh, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. The rally comes a day after an East Pittsburgh police officer shot and killed a 17-year-old high school student during a traffic stop.

Updated 7 hours ago

Hundreds of protesters converged in East Pittsburgh on Wednesday night to protest the police shooting of unarmed black teenager Antwon Rose the previous day.

"Enough is enough. We won't be quiet," said Saundra Cole McKamey. "We're sick of losing our babies, whether it's black-on-black crime, or whether it's the cops killing us. But enough is enough."

The protest came a day after an East Pittsburgh police officer shot and killed Rose when he and another person ran from a traffic stop on Grandview Avenue.

Police pulled over the vehicle in which Rose was a passenger because it matched the description of one involved in an earlier shooting in nearby North Braddock.

Police have not named the officer, but Mayor Louis Payne confirmed that the officer who shot Rose had been sworn in by borough council an hour earlier. Payne noted that the officer has eight years of experience.

Officers from surrounding departments as well as Allegheny County police stood by as protesters took over the streets near the police department, but began engaging protesters as the crowds grew.

Some had frank conversations with protesters despite a number of tense moments, including when police used a vehicle to move protesters out of the street.

A torrential downpour that began about 90 minutes into the protest deterred some, but not all, and police and protesters alike took cover under a nearby awning and an overpass.

Protesters chanted rallying cries that have become familiar in the aftermath of police-involved shootings: "No justice, no peace, no racist police."

Allegheny County police are investigating the shooting, which became a national topic after Facebook video surfaced showing the shooting. The video appears to show Rose running from the vehicle and almost immediately falling to the ground between buildings, having been struck by gunfire.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at mguza@tribweb.com.

