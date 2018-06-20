Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Chartiers City man charged with homicide in Crafton Heights man's death June 14

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 11:45 p.m.
Rashem Littleberry
Pittsburgh Police
Rashem Littleberry

Updated 8 hours ago

A Chartiers City man is charged with fatally shooting a man in Crafton Heights last Thursday, Pittsburgh police said Wednesday night.

Rashem Littleberry, 28, will be charged with killing 23-year-old De'von Dozier at Woodlow Street in Crafton Heights on the evening of June 14.Littleberry will face homicide and firearms charges.

A police spokeswoman said police found Dozier with a gunshot wound to his leg. Investigators determined he had been shot at a different location and ran to the house where he was found.He was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital and died the following day.

Homicide detectives and the Group Violence Intervention unit are investigating the homicide.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this shooting is urged to give police a call at 412-323-7800. Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me