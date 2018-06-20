Chartiers City man charged with homicide in Crafton Heights man's death June 14
Updated 8 hours ago
A Chartiers City man is charged with fatally shooting a man in Crafton Heights last Thursday, Pittsburgh police said Wednesday night.
Rashem Littleberry, 28, will be charged with killing 23-year-old De'von Dozier at Woodlow Street in Crafton Heights on the evening of June 14.Littleberry will face homicide and firearms charges.
A police spokeswoman said police found Dozier with a gunshot wound to his leg. Investigators determined he had been shot at a different location and ran to the house where he was found.He was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital and died the following day.
Homicide detectives and the Group Violence Intervention unit are investigating the homicide.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this shooting is urged to give police a call at 412-323-7800. Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.