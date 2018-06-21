Ross man charged with homicide in Sheraden woman's death
Updated 8 hours ago
A Ross man who told police that he killed his girlfriend during a break-up has been charged with homicide, Ross Detective Brian Kohlhepp said.
Robert Metz Sr., 68, also faces charges of abusing a corpse and tampering with evidence in connection with the death of Dolores Miller, 56, of Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood, who had been missing since Sunday.
Kohlhepp said Metz told detectives that he killed Miller when she was at his Perrytown Place apartment on Sunday.
“Metz said that they were breaking up, and that she was gathering her things. He said that at this point he strangled her before she was able to leave the apartment,” Kohlhepp said.
Police were called to Metz's apartment around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, where they found both Metz and Miller's body, Kohlhepp said.
Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.