Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pittsburgh attorney, wife accused of stealing from man with dementia

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Friday, June 22, 2018, 2:09 a.m.
Mark Del Duca
AaronSiegelPhotography
Mark Del Duca

Updated 18 hours ago

A Pittsburgh attorney and his wife were arrested Wednesday on allegations that they used their power of attorney to steal more than $600,000 from a man who had dementia.

Allegheny County detectives allege in court papers that Barbara Del Duca, 52, and Mark Del Duca, 57, both of Collier, used the money for personal expenses including plastic surgery, credit card payments, clothing, pet supplies and veterinary bills, home remodeling, trips, salons and jewelry. Both Del Ducas surrendered and were freed on non-monetary bond. Their attorneys could not immediately be reached.

The husband and wife had power of attorney for Mark Del Duca's father for four years prior to his death in September, police said. Detectives examined records from several bank accounts that showed money belonging to Mark Del Duca's father was spent on the couple's personal expenses and transferred into accounts they owned, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Both suspects are charged with conspiracy, receiving stolen property, theft and misapplication of entrusted property.

Preliminary hearings are set for July 18.

Mark Del Duca's law license has been active in Pennsylvania since 2009, according to state records. He mainly handles personal injury and civil rights litigation. He previously was a Federal Bureau of Investigation special agent and worked as an attorney in Virginia, according to an online biography.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me