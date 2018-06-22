Pittsburgh attorney, wife accused of stealing from man with dementia

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Pittsburgh attorney and his wife were arrested Wednesday on allegations that they used their power of attorney to steal more than $600,000 from a man who had dementia.

Allegheny County detectives allege in court papers that Barbara Del Duca, 52, and Mark Del Duca, 57, both of Collier, used the money for personal expenses including plastic surgery, credit card payments, clothing, pet supplies and veterinary bills, home remodeling, trips, salons and jewelry. Both Del Ducas surrendered and were freed on non-monetary bond. Their attorneys could not immediately be reached.

The husband and wife had power of attorney for Mark Del Duca's father for four years prior to his death in September, police said. Detectives examined records from several bank accounts that showed money belonging to Mark Del Duca's father was spent on the couple's personal expenses and transferred into accounts they owned, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Both suspects are charged with conspiracy, receiving stolen property, theft and misapplication of entrusted property.

Preliminary hearings are set for July 18.

Mark Del Duca's law license has been active in Pennsylvania since 2009, according to state records. He mainly handles personal injury and civil rights litigation. He previously was a Federal Bureau of Investigation special agent and worked as an attorney in Virginia, according to an online biography.

