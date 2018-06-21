Inbound Liberty Bridge to close this weekend

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

All lanes of the inbound Liberty Bridge will close this weekend as a major rehabilitation project continues.

The closure is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Friday and last until 5 a.m. Sunday, according to a PennDOT news release.

The closure will allow crews to continue electric work and program overhead message boards, the release said.

PennDOT also announced the following closures to the Liberty Bridge and Tunnel:

• A single-lane restriction on the outbound Liberty Bridge from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Sunday

• A single-lane restriction in the inbound Liberty Tunnel from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Sunday

• Closure of the outbound Liberty Tunnel from 8 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Saturday

The P.J. McArdle Roadway will remain open the entire weekend, the release said. Detours will be posted.

The $80 million Liberty Bridge rehabilitation project is scheduled to be finished in late July, according to PennDOT spokesman Steve Cowan. The $30 million Liberty Tunnel rehabilitation project is slated to be finished in February.