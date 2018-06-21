Weather service predicts more rain coming this weekend

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

More rain is expected to hit the Pittsburgh region throughout the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday's forecast calls for a slight chance of thunderstorms, with rain throughout the night and into Saturday.

There is a 70 percent chance of rain for Saturday, though that will decrease to a 50 percent chance on Saturday night.

On Sunday, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the mid-afternoon.

“We really don't start drying out until Monday,” meteorologist Lee Hendricks said. “The way things are looking for the first half of the week is pretty nice: partly cloudy Monday with a high in the upper-70s. Sunny on Tuesday with a high in the low-80s. And Wednesday, partly cloudy, high in the mid-80s.”

The area is expected to get anywhere from 3⁄ 4 to an inch of rain, which is an average, Hendricks said. However, he added, depending on persistent thunderstorms, some areas could see up to 2 inches.

“We're looking for a fairly active period here for the weekend,” he said.

Thunderstorms that moved over the region on Wednesday dumped more than 3 inches of rain in some areas, resulting in dozens of water rescues, flooded homes and damaged businesses. Bethel Park declared a state of emergency Wednesday night, according to Allegheny County officials.

Hendricks said the weather is the result of a stalled cold front and high humidity, which act as a focal point to develop thunderstorms and showers.

“Unfortunately, it's not really expected to leave our area until Sunday,” he said.

He advised that people be aware of their surroundings going into the weekend.

“You need to be aware of the streams around where you live or you're traveling, particularly at night,” he said. “At nighttime, it's kind of hard to see if a stream comes across the roadways. Just be cautious when you're out and about.”

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.