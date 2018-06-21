Body of Upper St. Clair woman pulled from McLauglin Run in Bridgeville

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Emergency responders pulled the body of a woman from McLaughlin Run on Thursday morning following heavy rain and flooding in Bridgeville, borough officials said.

Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV identified the woman as Wendy Abbott, 64, of Upper St. Clair.

Upper St. Clair police scheduled a news conference for 4 p.m. Thursday. Upper St. Clair police are handling the investigation because it appears Abbott was in the township when she was swept away by floodwaters.

Her vehicle was discovered around McLaughlin Run and Morrow roads. She had been reported missing by a family member.

Multiple swiftwater rescue teams responded Wednesday night to Bridgeville. Bridgeville fire Chief Bill Chileo said over 30 rescues were carried out on Baldwin Street alone.

More than 3-1⁄2 inches of rain fell near Bridgeville between 10 and 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Bridgeville and other nearby municipalities declared a state of emergency.

Matthew Guerry is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.