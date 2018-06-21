Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Body of Upper St. Clair woman pulled from McLauglin Run in Bridgeville

Matthew Guerry | Thursday, June 21, 2018, 1:09 p.m.
A vehicle and other debris rest smashed up against the Bower Hill Road Bridge as people look into McLaughlin Run during cleanup efforts Thursday, June 21, 2018, following flooding Wednesday evening.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
A vehicle and other debris rest smashed up against the Bower Hill Road Bridge as people look into McLaughlin Run during cleanup efforts Thursday, June 21, 2018, following flooding Wednesday evening.

Updated 9 hours ago

Emergency responders pulled the body of a woman from McLaughlin Run on Thursday morning following heavy rain and flooding in Bridgeville, borough officials said.

Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV identified the woman as Wendy Abbott, 64, of Upper St. Clair.

Upper St. Clair police scheduled a news conference for 4 p.m. Thursday. Upper St. Clair police are handling the investigation because it appears Abbott was in the township when she was swept away by floodwaters.

Her vehicle was discovered around McLaughlin Run and Morrow roads. She had been reported missing by a family member.

Multiple swiftwater rescue teams responded Wednesday night to Bridgeville. Bridgeville fire Chief Bill Chileo said over 30 rescues were carried out on Baldwin Street alone.

More than 3-1⁄2 inches of rain fell near Bridgeville between 10 and 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Bridgeville and other nearby municipalities declared a state of emergency.

Matthew Guerry is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

Related Content
Thunderstorms wash out sections of the South Hills
Numerous South Hills communities dealt with flash flooding on Wednesday night — including at least 66 rescues — but things were winding down just before ...
Torrential rain forces water rescues, damages homes, businesses around Westmoreland
Water rescue crews from Westmoreland, Indiana and Cambria counties were called to rescue people Wednesday afternoon and evening who were stranded by the rising Loyalhanna ...
Flood cleanup in Bridgeville continues following heavy rain 
Donald Burris and his family were home when flood waters came rushing into their Baldwin Street home Wednesday night in Bridgeville. The 37-year-old, along with ...
