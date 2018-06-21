Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

'I am confused and afraid': Teen killed by police describes violence in his community

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Thursday, June 21, 2018, 1:27 p.m.
Antwon Rose wrote this poem two years ago as a 10th-grader in an Honors English class at Woodland Hills High School.
Two years before he was killed, Antwon Rose wrote a poem describing his fear of violence in his community.

Rose's family is sharing the poem written by the teen, who was killed by East Pittsburgh police on Tuesday.

In the poem, titled "I AM NOT WHAT YOU THINK!" Rose, of Rankin, describes his confusion.

"His mom, Michelle Kenny, wants everyone to have it," Woodland Hills School District Superintendent Licia Lentz said in a message.

Rose wrote the poem two years ago as a 10th-grader in an Honors English class at Woodland Hills High School.

The 17-year-old was shot and killed Tuesday as he ran from a car that police had stopped in East Pittsburgh.

I AM NOT WHAT YOU THINK!

By Antwon Rose


I am confused and afraid

I wonder what path I will take

I hear that there's only two ways out

I see mothers bury their sons

I want my mom to never feel that pain

I am confused and afraid


I pretend all is fine

I feel like I'm suffocating

I touch nothing so I believe all is fine

I worry that it isn't though

I cry no more

I am confused and afraid


I understand people believe I'm just a statistic

I say to them I'm different

I dream of life getting easier

I try my best to make my dream true

I hope that it does

I am confused and afraid


Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or on Twitter @Jamie_Martines.

Related Content
Protesters gather in Pittsburgh over killing of 17-year-old Antwon Rose
Hundreds of people poured onto Grant Street outside the Allegheny County Courthouse in Downtown Pittsburgh to demand justice for a teenage boy shot and killed ...
Black activists outraged at police killing of teen, ask AG to investigate 
Black activists across Western Pennsylvania expressed outrage Thursday as the investigation continued into an East Pittsburgh officer that shot and killed an unarmed teen this ...
Hundreds of protesters converge on East Pittsburgh to protest teen's shooting by police
Hundreds of protesters converged in East Pittsburgh on Wednesday night to protest the police shooting of unarmed black teenager Antwon Rose the previous day. "Enough ...
Antwon Rose remembered as academic achiever, personable, charismatic
When Cathy Welsh's son was shot and killed in November, Antwon Rose's father and uncle supported her in the wake of the tragedy. "(They) would stay ...
