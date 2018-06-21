Michael Rosfeld identified as police officer in East Pittsburgh shooting

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Allegheny County police identified the part-time officer involved in Tuesday night's shooting of an unarmed black teen in East Pittsburgh as Michael Rosfeld.

County officials declined to publicly identify Rosfeld, 30, through Thursday afternoon, saying that East Pittsburgh police Chief Lori Fruncek was expected to issue a news release through the county naming the officer and providing details about his employment and training history.

“Contrary to information provided to ACPD, (the release submitted by East Pittsburgh) does not contain the name of the officer. As such, ACPD will confirm that Michael Rosfeld is the East Pittsburgh officer,” a county news release said.

The four-paragraph release on behalf of East Pittsburgh's mayor, borough council and police promises that the department “will be transparent with any and all information” needed by Allegheny County Police and the District Attorney's Office in the ongoing investigation.

It also extends sympathies to Antwon Rose's family and friends and the broader community.

“We are profoundly saddened by the death of Antwon Rose. This is a tragic loss for his family and friends as well as for our community as a whole. We offer our deepest sympathy and condolences to Mr. Rose's family and friends, the residents of East Pittsburgh and all those affected by this tragedy,” the release said.

“This is a very stressful time for our community. We are seeking truth and answers but the process takes time,” the release adds. “We hope that everyone can respect this process. We will get through this together as a community.”

No one answered the door at a Penn Hills address listed for Rosfeld. A person who answered a phone at a number listed for him did not say anything, and subsequent attempts to reach him by phone were met with a busy signal. No one answered the phone early Thursday afternoon after Allegheny County Police identified Rosfeld.

He was formally sworn in as an East Pittsburgh officer Tuesday night. Less than two hours later, he shot and killed Rose after pulling over a car in which the 17-year-old from Rankin was a passenger. Rose, a Woodland Hills High School honors student , was shot as he ran from the car.

Police suspected the car was involved in an earlier shooting in North Braddock. They later released the driver, who told police he had been working as a jitney driver when he picked up Rose and another person. Two guns were found in the car.

Rosfeld had about eight years of experience with other area police departments, according to Mayor Louis J. Payne.

Harmar police Chief Jason Domaratz said Rosfeld worked as a part-timer with his department about five years ago and stayed less than a year. Rosfeld left to take a full-time job with the University of Pittsburgh police department. When asked to share any memories of Rosfeld, Domaratz said, “Nothing stands out.”

A Pitt spokesman said Rosfeld worked there from October 2012 through January 2018, but didn't comment further.

Rosfeld also worked for Oakmont as a part-time officer from 2011 to 2013, according to borough manager Lisa Cooper Jensen.

Neither Fruncez nor Payne returned messages from the Tribune-Review. Borough council members either declined to comment or did not return messages.

Megan Guza and Theresa Clift are Tribune-Review staff writers.