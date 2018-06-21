Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Police organizations urge restraint in judging officer who shot Antwon Rose

Wes Venteicher
Wes Venteicher | Thursday, June 21, 2018, 6:18 p.m.
Students from the Youth Power Collective stand near speakers protesting outside of Allegheny County Courthouse following the shooting death of Antwon Rose by East Pittsburgh police on June 21, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Students from the Youth Power Collective stand near speakers protesting outside of Allegheny County Courthouse following the shooting death of Antwon Rose by East Pittsburgh police on June 21, 2018.

Updated 6 hours ago

The county and state fraternal orders of police are urging people to reserve judgment until the legal process plays out for Michael Rosfeld, the police officer who shot and killed 17-year-old Antwon Rose.

The organizations called for restraint as hundreds of people protested outside the Allegheny County Courthouse Thursday, asking for justice and calling on District Attorney Stephen Zappala to “side with the people” in his investigation of the shooting.

Henry Wiehagen, the Allegheny County FOP president of 20 years, defended Zappala.

“We believe in the legal system,” Wiehagen said. “Let the evidence take us where it takes us. If he's guilty, he's guilty. If he isn't, he isn't; that's up to the legal system.”

The Allegheny County Police Department on Thursday identified the East Pittsburgh officer as Michael Rosfeld. Authorities have said the officer shot Rose when the teenager fled after the officer pulled over the vehicle in which Rose was riding. Officers suspected the vehicle had been involved in a drive-by shooting nearby.

Wiehagen, who was a police officer for 44 years, added that the officer would have to justify his actions, likely within 24 to 48 hours according to most police contracts.

“It's not an easy job,” he said. “I feel bad for everybody involved here.”

Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge President Les Neri echoed Wiehagen's caution.

“Police officers never know when rapidly evolving situations will lead them to the use of deadly force,” Neri said in a statement. “When these encounters occur, everyone must resist a dangerous rush to judgment that only serves to cause more injury, division and heartbreak … Every citizen, even law enforcement officers, must be given due process and presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.”

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.

