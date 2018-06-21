Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Protesters take over Parkway East near the Wilkinsburg exit

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Thursday, June 21, 2018, 4:54 p.m.
Thomas Potter, 14, of East Pittsburgh, and friend of Antwon Rose, breaks down in tears as the second night of protests get underway on June 21, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Christian Carter, 18, of East Liberty leads chants during the second night of protests following the shooting death of Antwon Rose by East Pittsburgh Police on June 21, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Attorney for Antwon Rose' family, Lee Merritt, raises a fist as the second night of protests get underway on June 21, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Updated 59 minutes ago

More than 150 people took over the Parkway East on Thursday night in both directions to protest the shooting death of Antwon Rose.

At 10:30 p.m. the parkway was closed in both directions near the 78B Wilkinsburg exit as police officers from various jurisdictions surrounded protesters.

Shouting, "No justice, no peace," the crowd remained peaceful, although many protesters said they planned to remain throughout the night.

Many sat down on the road, while chanting: "What do we want? Justice. When do we want it? Now," and "Shut it down. Shut it down."

Summer Lee, Democratic candidate for state House District 34, arrived on the scene at 10 p.m. handing out voter registration forms and encouraging young protesters to vote.

"We will register you right now," she said. "And in November, every single person who is here is going to send a message. We are not going to forget why we came here today. We are not just going to fight power, we are going to take power."

The second night of protests began at 6 p.m. in front of the East Pittsburgh police station, as the crowd marched through Forest Hills on Ardmore Boulevard to the parkway.

By 9 p.m., the parkway was shut down.

Artishae Thompson of West Mifflin said she saw the protests online and drove to Forest Hills to join the crowd. She parked and started walking toward the parkway.

She clutched a pillowcase that she had written on with marker. It read: "Antwon Rose. RWG. Save our youth. Stop the violence."

"I'm so tired of this violence," she said. "I'm not even talking about race. We all need to come together. Everyone is so divided."

Thursday's protest came two days after authorities say East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld, 30, shot Rose, a Woodland Hills student, as he ran from a vehicle stopped by police about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Viral video of the incident shows Rose, 17, being shot in the back within seconds of running from the car.

Protests outside the police station Wednesday evening blocked streets and lasted through the rain.

Hundreds of people gathered in front of the Allegheny County Courthouse on Thursday afternoon demanding justice for Rose .

