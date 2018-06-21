Protesters take over Parkway East near the Wilkinsburg exit

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

More than 150 people took over the Parkway East on Thursday night in both directions to protest the shooting death of Antwon Rose.

At 10:30 p.m. the parkway was closed in both directions near the 78B Wilkinsburg exit as police officers from various jurisdictions surrounded protesters.

Shouting, "No justice, no peace," the crowd remained peaceful, although many protesters said they planned to remain throughout the night.

Many sat down on the road, while chanting: "What do we want? Justice. When do we want it? Now," and "Shut it down. Shut it down."

Summer Lee, Democratic candidate for state House District 34, arrived on the scene at 10 p.m. handing out voter registration forms and encouraging young protesters to vote.

"We will register you right now," she said. "And in November, every single person who is here is going to send a message. We are not going to forget why we came here today. We are not just going to fight power, we are going to take power."

The second night of protests began at 6 p.m. in front of the East Pittsburgh police station, as the crowd marched through Forest Hills on Ardmore Boulevard to the parkway.

By 9 p.m., the parkway was shut down.

Artishae Thompson of West Mifflin said she saw the protests online and drove to Forest Hills to join the crowd. She parked and started walking toward the parkway.

She clutched a pillowcase that she had written on with marker. It read: "Antwon Rose. RWG. Save our youth. Stop the violence."

"I'm so tired of this violence," she said. "I'm not even talking about race. We all need to come together. Everyone is so divided."

Thursday's protest came two days after authorities say East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld, 30, shot Rose, a Woodland Hills student, as he ran from a vehicle stopped by police about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Viral video of the incident shows Rose, 17, being shot in the back within seconds of running from the car.

Traffic is stopped in both directions on 376 as a group protesting the death of #AntwonRose took to the parkway. The crowd has grown since starting to march from East Pittsburgh around 6pm. pic.twitter.com/iPPsH8GYvQ — Jamie Martines (@Jamie_Martines) June 22, 2018

Now in both the east and west bound lanes. Correction on last tweet—Entered the parkway on the east bound side. pic.twitter.com/KoEOwaBVvL — Jamie Martines (@Jamie_Martines) June 22, 2018

After marching for nearly three hours from East Pittsburgh, a crowd protesting the death of #AntwonRose is taking to the parkway 376 at exit 78b heading west pic.twitter.com/I0CFhTIk2f — Jamie Martines (@Jamie_Martines) June 22, 2018

My phone has been dead, back online. The crowd is heading for 376. pic.twitter.com/GQr544V6rO — Jamie Martines (@Jamie_Martines) June 22, 2018

The crowd is moving up Ardmore Ave. to Marion Ave. pic.twitter.com/DQvKOasljk — Jamie Martines (@Jamie_Martines) June 22, 2018

"What do we want? Justice. When do we want it? Now." pic.twitter.com/elM94ZnyJy — Jamie Martines (@Jamie_Martines) June 22, 2018

When the crowd heard their engines, everyone went silent. Then, as they came down Avenue K, they started to cheer. I'm told the men on the bikes are members of the Afro Dog biker group. pic.twitter.com/yBVmjeqT8r — Jamie Martines (@Jamie_Martines) June 22, 2018

Someone started to rev an engine at the intersection of Kenmore and Ardmore. The crowd immediately moved to continue blocking traffic. pic.twitter.com/1GXRxnDATu — Jamie Martines (@Jamie_Martines) June 21, 2018

Crowd is now at Ardmore and Kenmore Ave. in Forest Hills, forming a circle in the intersection. pic.twitter.com/O8YU2Z7QpF — Jamie Martines (@Jamie_Martines) June 21, 2018

Ardmore. Live in Forest Hills https://t.co/sKz0MIbpez — Jamie Martines (@Jamie_Martines) June 21, 2018

Coming up to Rockwood Ave and Ardmore Blvd pic.twitter.com/zdfDbHRImG — Jamie Martines (@Jamie_Martines) June 21, 2018

The crowd chants "no more blood," marching up Electric Ave. towards Ardmore Blvd. Organizers decided to move upon hearing surrounding roads were closed to traffic. pic.twitter.com/OPQ1wT0Ah1 — Jamie Martines (@Jamie_Martines) June 21, 2018

Crowd is moving up Electric Ave. upon hearing surrounding roads have been closed to traffic. pic.twitter.com/z6eg6rp2o3 — Jamie Martines (@Jamie_Martines) June 21, 2018

Miesha Blackwell, of Hazelwood, calls for a cease fire in Pittsburgh-Area neighborhoods. She said that her father was shot by an officer when she was 13 y/o pic.twitter.com/qx44agdbUS — Jamie Martines (@Jamie_Martines) June 21, 2018

Traffic is at a standstill. pic.twitter.com/hjGM0XR1hD — Jamie Martines (@Jamie_Martines) June 21, 2018

The crowd is blocking traffic at Electric Ave. and Triboro Ave. pic.twitter.com/fAC6GPxidn — Jamie Martines (@Jamie_Martines) June 21, 2018

Allegheny County and East Pittsburgh Police block traffic to Electric Ave. as the crowd forms a circle in the middle of the street. Speakers are at the center of the crowd. pic.twitter.com/NWhzAwlxCo — Jamie Martines (@Jamie_Martines) June 21, 2018

Crowd led by Christian Carter, a recent CAPA graduate, blocks traffic on Electric Ave. and Dynamo Way. About 50-60 people. pic.twitter.com/FtTGKC8QCj — Jamie Martines (@Jamie_Martines) June 21, 2018

Crowd gathering in East Pittsburgh Thursday evening outside of the East Pittsburgh Police Dept. to protest on behalf of #AntwonRose . It's the third protest in two days. pic.twitter.com/d1sHQSEzbO — Jamie Martines (@Jamie_Martines) June 21, 2018

Protests outside the police station Wednesday evening blocked streets and lasted through the rain.

Hundreds of people gathered in front of the Allegheny County Courthouse on Thursday afternoon demanding justice for Rose .