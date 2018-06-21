2 of PAT's Blue Line rail lines in the South Hills out of service due to storm damage

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Allegheny County Port Authority closed its Blue Line T rail service until further notice because of storm damage, a PAT spokesman said Thursday.

“Maintenance crews are clearing debris and make repairs to several areas that were damaged during Wednesday night's storm,” spokesman Adam Brandolph said.

There are ongoing water drainage issues and erosion beneath the track in some places.

Port Authority engineers believe the Blue Line South Hills Village will be back in service by early next week, he said.

“The Blue Line Library is in worse condition, with debris on the track, erosion beneath the track, and several utility poles that will need to be replaced and/or re-stabilized,” Brandolph said.

“Engineers do not have an estimated time for when the Blue Line Library will be back in service.”He said shuttle buses are operating along Route 88 between Library and Station Square every 20 minutes.Port Authority will continue to update riders and the media.Riders with questions are encouraged to call Port Authority Customer Service at 412-442-2000 or 412-231-7007 for TTY. Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.