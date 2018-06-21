East Allegheny School District new 3-year teachers contract includes 1.5 percent raises

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

East Allegheny School District officials and teachers have approved a new three-year contract.

It's effective July 1 through June 30, 2021 and comes with average raises of 1.5 percent annually and a $185 cap on monthly health care contributions.

Negotiations between the East Allegheny Education Association and the district began in January. The union's 120 members educate about 1,600 students.

“Cooperation and collaboration were the keys to these negotiations with meaningful and productive dialogue,” Superintendent Donald MacFann said via joint news release. “The school board team and teachers' union will continue to work together in the best interest, first and foremost, of our students, as well as the school district and the community.”

Union President Kathy Chenot called the new deal, which was approved by the district on Tuesday and the union on Wednesday, fair and equitable.

“The teachers are very pleased with the agreement, and overall, I am glad that our team was able to work so well with the school board to get a fair agreement,” Chenot said via the release.

Association negotiations chairman Dennis Edwards said teachers went on strike the fall of 2014 after working nearly three years without a contract. The two sides eventually came to an agreement and approved a six-year deal retroactively to 2012 through this year with wage freezes the first three years. He echoed Chenot's comments about the new contract.

“Ultimately, the primary goal for both the union and the school board is to make sure than an agreement is in the best interest of the students in this district,” he said.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer.