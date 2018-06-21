Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

East Allegheny School District new 3-year teachers contract includes 1.5 percent raises

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Thursday, June 21, 2018, 8:45 p.m.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review

Updated 3 hours ago

East Allegheny School District officials and teachers have approved a new three-year contract.

It's effective July 1 through June 30, 2021 and comes with average raises of 1.5 percent annually and a $185 cap on monthly health care contributions.

Negotiations between the East Allegheny Education Association and the district began in January. The union's 120 members educate about 1,600 students.

“Cooperation and collaboration were the keys to these negotiations with meaningful and productive dialogue,” Superintendent Donald MacFann said via joint news release. “The school board team and teachers' union will continue to work together in the best interest, first and foremost, of our students, as well as the school district and the community.”

Union President Kathy Chenot called the new deal, which was approved by the district on Tuesday and the union on Wednesday, fair and equitable.

“The teachers are very pleased with the agreement, and overall, I am glad that our team was able to work so well with the school board to get a fair agreement,” Chenot said via the release.

Association negotiations chairman Dennis Edwards said teachers went on strike the fall of 2014 after working nearly three years without a contract. The two sides eventually came to an agreement and approved a six-year deal retroactively to 2012 through this year with wage freezes the first three years. He echoed Chenot's comments about the new contract.

“Ultimately, the primary goal for both the union and the school board is to make sure than an agreement is in the best interest of the students in this district,” he said.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @mikejdivittorio.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me