Allegheny

Homestead teen dead, 3 others injured in Munhall drive-by shooting

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Friday, June 22, 2018, 5:06 a.m.
Updated 5 hours ago

A 19-year-old woman was killed and three other people were injured in a drive-by shooting in Munhall early Friday morning, Allegheny County Police said.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office identified the woman as Jazmere Brianna Custis, of Homestead.

The incident happened at 2:15 a.m. in the 1300 block of Margaret Street.

Munhall police and paramedics were called to the scene in response to 911 calls of shots being fired. When they arrived, they found a sedan with four people inside suffering from gunshot wounds.

Custis died at the scene, police said. The three other teenagers — an 18-year-old woman and two 17-year-old boys — were taken to local hospitals. All were listed in stable condition.

According to county police, the victim's car had stopped to let a passenger out when another vehicle pulled alongside it and began firing.

There is currently no description of any suspects or the suspect vehicle.

The motive for the shooting also isn't clear.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477) or reach out to police via their social media sites. Callers can remain anonymous.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

