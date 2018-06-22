Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Protests over police shooting of Antwon Rose continue

Tribune-Review | Friday, June 22, 2018, 12:51 p.m.
A woman raises her in front of stopped traffic after more than 150 people took over the Parkway East in both directions, Thursday, June 22, 2018 to protest East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld East fatal shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose, a Woodland Hills High School honors student.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Activist, Ciora Thomas confronts a State Troopers in riot gear after more than 150 people took over the Parkway East in both directions, Thursday, June 22, 2018 to protest East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld East fatal shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose, a Woodland Hills High School honors student. Thomas was the only marcher arrested.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Activists walk toward the Parkway East (I-376) where they stopped traffic in both directions Thursday, June 21, 2018, in protest of the shooting death on Tuesday of Antwon Rose, 17, by an East Pittsburgh police officer.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Antwon Rose
Facebook
Antwon Rose

A third day of demonstrations in response to the East Pittsburgh police shooting of Antwon Rose began Friday with a small group of protesters staging a sit-in outside District Attorney Stephen Zappala's Allegheny County Courthouse office.

Details for a larger demonstration this evening were still in the works Friday afternoon, according to organizers.

Rose was shot and killed Tuesday night after police pulled over a car in which the 17-year-old from Rankin was a passenger because they suspected it was involved in an earlier shooting in North Braddock. Rose, a Woodland Hills High School honor student, was shot as he ran from the car.

Here's the latest on this major developing story:

• Allegheny County officials on Friday afternoon denied reports that investigators have security footage that shows Rose firing a weapon in the earlier non-fatal shooting in North Braddock.

“We have been asked by numerous outlets to confirm reports that video shows Antwon Rose fired a weapon in (the) earlier drive-by shooting,” spokeswoman Amie Downs wrote in an email. “That information is false.”

County police officials said earlier Friday they had no update on the investigation.

• One person was arrested early Friday after more than 150 protesters assembled on the Parkway East , blocking traffic in both directions for about 5½ hours. The highway is a major artery that carries nearly 100,000 vehicles a day. The protest began Thursday night outside the East Pittsburgh police station and protesters marched through Forest Hills along Ardmore Boulevard to get to the highway.

• Mike Manko, a spokesman for Zappala, said Rose had an empty handgun magazine in a pocket of his pants when he was shot. Rose did not have a gun on him, but police previously said they found two guns in the car in which he was riding.

• Allegheny County officials on Thursday identified the part-time East Pittsburgh officer involved in Tuesday night's shooting of Rose as 30-year-old Michael Rosfeld. He was formally sworn in at a borough council meeting Tuesday night. Less than two hours later, he shot and killed Rose. Rosfeld had about eight years of previous experience with other area police departments, including Harmar, Oakmont and the University of Pittsburgh.

• Black activists across Western Pennsylvania expressed outrage Thursday . The head of Pittsburgh's Black Political Empowerment Project said Rose was shot because he was black and it did not trust the District Attorney's Office to independently investigate. The head of the Pittsburgh Chapter of the NAACP questioned how much training the officer had and said the officer didn't think when he pulled the trigger.

• The Allegheny County and Pennsylvania fraternal orders of police urged people to reserve judgment until the legal process plays out for Rosfeld.

