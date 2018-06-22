Morning rain dampens Pittsburgh's first Take Your Dog to Work Day

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Laurie Dierker finally got the opportunity Friday to introduce her pet Yorkie, Peanut, to her City Hall coworkers on Pittsburgh's first Take Your Dog to Work Day.

Dierker, senior assistant to Mayor Bill Peduto's chief of staff, said the 12-year-old Yorkshire terrier was curious about the constant stream of visitors through the Mayor's Office.

"I've always wanted to bring him in," she said. "He's having fun running the city."

Pittsburgh City Councilwoman Darlene Harris, who sponsored a council resolution that permitted city employees for a first time to bring their pooches to work, said morning rain dampened the event, but predicted participation would grow in coming years.

The event from 9 to 11 a.m. coincided with the 20th anniversary of national Take Your Dog to Work Day. Employees were permitted to take their dogs into their offices at the City-County Building, Downtown, after a ceremony on the building portico.

Officials said 15 to 20 dogs showed up with their owners, including several rescue dogs from two local animal shelters, Animal Friends of Killbuck and Humane Animal Rescue in Homewood.

Harris, of Spring Hill said the dogs, which were required to be vaccinated and on leashes, behaved well. No one was bitten, she said with a laugh.

Harris brought her female Pug, Angel Grace.

"People that were down here enjoyed it," she said. "This is a good day to bring the (animal welfare) teams out so that people that would like to do adoptions know more about it... and to have some fun for a couple hours."

Pet Sitters International created Take Your Dog to Work Day in 1999 to promote animal adoption and highlight that dogs make great pets.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter @bobbauder.