Allegheny

Hundreds of mourners pay their respects to slain student Antwon Rose in Homestead

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Sunday, June 24, 2018, 8:12 p.m.
Mourners arriving to pay their respects to the family of Antwon Rose II console each other outside of the Tunie Funeral Home in Homestead on Sunday. Rose, 17, was fatally shot last Tuesday by an East Pittsburgh officer who was investigating an earlier shooting in a nearby town. June 24, 2018
Mourners arriving to pay their respects to the family of Antwon Rose II console each other outside of the Tunie Funeral Home in Homestead on Sunday. Rose, 17, was fatally shot last Tuesday by an East Pittsburgh officer who was investigating an earlier shooting in a nearby town. June 24, 2018
Mourners arrive to pay their respects to the family of Antwon Rose II at the Tunie Funeral Home in Homestead on Sunday. Rose, 17, was fatally shot last Tuesday by an East Pittsburgh officer who was investigating an earlier shooting in a nearby town. June 24, 2018
Mourners arrive to pay their respects to the family of Antwon Rose II at the Tunie Funeral Home in Homestead on Sunday. Rose, 17, was fatally shot last Tuesday by an East Pittsburgh officer who was investigating an earlier shooting in a nearby town. June 24, 2018
Mourners arrive to pay their respects to the family of Antwon Rose II at the Tunie Funeral Home in Homestead on Sunday. This man's shirt includes a photo of Rose and the words, 'Until we meet again.' Rose, 17, was fatally shot last Tuesday by an East Pittsburgh officer who was investigating an earlier shooting in a nearby town. June 24, 2018
Mourners arrive to pay their respects to the family of Antwon Rose II at the Tunie Funeral Home in Homestead on Sunday. This man's shirt includes a photo of Rose and the words, 'Until we meet again.' Rose, 17, was fatally shot last Tuesday by an East Pittsburgh officer who was investigating an earlier shooting in a nearby town. June 24, 2018
Taivion Boynes (right) leans rests against a fence outside of the Tunie Funeral Home as mourners arrive to pay their respects to the family of Antwon Rose II on Sunday, June 24, 2018 in Homestead. Rose, 17, was fatally shot last Tuesday by an East Pittsburgh officer who was investigating an earlier shooting in a nearby town.
Taivion Boynes (right) leans rests against a fence outside of the Tunie Funeral Home as mourners arrive to pay their respects to the family of Antwon Rose II on Sunday, June 24, 2018 in Homestead. Rose, 17, was fatally shot last Tuesday by an East Pittsburgh officer who was investigating an earlier shooting in a nearby town.
Members of the bike group Pittsburgh Gentlemen arrive outside of Tunie Funeral Home in Homestead for the viewing of Antwon Rose who was shot and killed by a East Pittsburgh police officer on Sunday, June 24, 2018.
Members of the bike group Pittsburgh Gentlemen arrive outside of Tunie Funeral Home in Homestead for the viewing of Antwon Rose who was shot and killed by a East Pittsburgh police officer on Sunday, June 24, 2018.
Mourners watch as members of the bike group, Pittsburgh Gentlemen arrive outside of Tunie Funeral Home in Homestead for the viewing of Antwon Rose who was shot and killed by a East Pittsburgh police officer on Sunday, June 24, 2018.
Mourners watch as members of the bike group, Pittsburgh Gentlemen arrive outside of Tunie Funeral Home in Homestead for the viewing of Antwon Rose who was shot and killed by a East Pittsburgh police officer on Sunday, June 24, 2018.
Mourners greet members of the bike group Pittsburgh Gentlemen as they arrive outside of Tunie Funeral Home in Homestead for the viewing of Antwon Rose who was shot and killed by a East Pittsburgh police officer on Sunday, June 24, 2018.
Mourners greet members of the bike group Pittsburgh Gentlemen as they arrive outside of Tunie Funeral Home in Homestead for the viewing of Antwon Rose who was shot and killed by a East Pittsburgh police officer on Sunday, June 24, 2018.

Hundreds of mourners filed through a Homestead funeral home on Sunday evening during visitation for Antwon Rose, the Woodland Hills honors student shot and killed by police last week.

Some wore homemade T-shirts demanding "Justice for Antwon," while others emblazoned the back with, "Three shots to the back, how you justify that?" Many began to weep before they even reached the steps of Tunie Funeral Home.

The parking lot of the 11th Avenue funeral home remained filled with people throughout the duration of the viewing, which lasted officially from 4 to 8 p.m., though mourners began pouring in early and stayed later.

"His smile could light up the whole room," said Tammy Overly, Rose's manager at the Forest Hills Domino's pizzeria where he worked.

Overly said she's been to every protest since the Tuesday night shooting near the intersection of Grandview Avenue and Howard Street.

"It's been overwhelming, but it's for Antwon," she said. "We'll do what we can for Antwon."

Protesters have taken to the streets through Pittsburgh and its suburbs each night since the shooting, shutting down parts of East Pittsburgh on Wednesday, the Parkway East on Thursday night, the North Shore on Friday and Pittsburgh's South Side late Saturday.

"He was a hardworking, good person," said Matt Geyer, who also worked with Rose at Domino's. "He treated everybody with respect."

Family members declined to speak to reporters, but the family's attorney, Lee Merritt, said they will continue to press for criminal charges to be filed against the officer who shot Rose, Michael Rosfeld.

He said the family hopes the office of District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr. will conduct a fair investigation, but they also believe that the close relationship between his officer and law enforcement will create bias.

Merritt said the family understands that; Rose's grandfather works as a police officer, and his mother has worked with law enforcement as well.

"It's not a knock against the district attorney's office," Merritt said.

Addressing rumors that Allegheny County Police, who are investigating the shooting, have video footage showing Rose involved in an earlier North Braddock shooting that ultimately led to the fatal traffic stop, Merritt said that should have no bearing on the investigation even if it is true.

Allegheny County Police officials have denied that video evidence shows Rose engaged in the shooting.

"It doesn't change what happened with Michael Rosfeld," Merritt said. "(Rose)was simply a kid running scared."

Geyer echoed that sentiment, saying that the question of, "Why did he run?" should be the last one that people are asking.

"It's like the poem he wrote two years ago — he was confused and afraid," Geyer said.

Geyer referred to a widely shared poem that Rose wrote in an honors English class: "I hear that there's only two ways out / I see mothers bury their sons / I want my mom to never feel that pain / I am confused and afraid."

Geyer said he wants to see Rosfeld charged and prosecuted.

"A human being took another human being's life," he said.

Merritt said that Rosfeld has "a lot to answer for," and that Rose's actions before he was killed should have little bearing on the question of whether Rosfeld's actions are justified.

"I understand the temptation to blame the victim," he said. "But he's gone. We can't convict him. We can't put him on trial."

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.

Some media reports on Antwon Rose are 'false,' Allegheny County Police say
Allegheny County Police are saying media reports regarding Antwon Rose that cite unnamed police sources are false. Superintendent Coleman McDonough said in a statement directed ...
Officials: Newly sworn-in East Pittsburgh cop fatally shot unarmed teen
An East Pittsburgh police officer sworn in Tuesday night shot and killed an unarmed teen who ran from a traffic stop less than two hours ...
Woman who captured video of police shooting of Antwon Rose says officer knew 'he messed up'
The woman who captured Facebook video of East Pittsburgh police officers shooting and killing 17-year-old Antwon Rose said that she felt the officer knew "he ...
Antwon Rose remembered as academic achiever, personable, charismatic
When Cathy Welsh's son was shot and killed in November, Antwon Rose's father and uncle supported her in the wake of the tragedy. "(They) would stay ...
