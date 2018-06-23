Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Juneteenth celebration makes way through Downtown; joined with Antwon Rose protesters

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Saturday, June 23, 2018, 9:42 a.m.
Ayodeji Young of Homewood and member of the Alliance for Police Accountability speaks to the crowd at Point State Park, during Pittsburgh's Juneteenth Festival Saturday, 23, 2018. The festival served as an outlet for the crowd to protest East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld's fatal shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose, a Woodland Hills High School honors student.
Ayodeji Young of Homewood and member of the Alliance for Police Accountability speaks to the crowd at Point State Park, during Pittsburgh's Juneteenth Festival Saturday, 23, 2018. The festival served as an outlet for the crowd to protest East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld's fatal shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose, a Woodland Hills High School honors student.
Photos of Antwon Rose Jr. were carried by marchers on Fifth Avenue during Pittsburgh's Juneteenth Parade from Freedom Corner in the Hill District to Point State Park, Saturday, 23, 2018. The parade served as an outlet for the crowd to protest East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld's fatal shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose, a Woodland Hills High School honors student.
Photos of Antwon Rose Jr. were carried by marchers on Fifth Avenue during Pittsburgh's Juneteenth Parade from Freedom Corner in the Hill District to Point State Park, Saturday, 23, 2018. The parade served as an outlet for the crowd to protest East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld's fatal shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose, a Woodland Hills High School honors student.
Chants for Antwon Rose Jr. fill the air on Center Avenue during Pittsburgh's Juneteenth Parade from Freedom Corner in the Hill District to Point State Park, Saturday, 23, 2018. The parade served as an outlet for the crowd to protest East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld's fatal shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose, a Woodland Hills High School honors student.
Chants for Antwon Rose Jr. fill the air on Center Avenue during Pittsburgh's Juneteenth Parade from Freedom Corner in the Hill District to Point State Park, Saturday, 23, 2018. The parade served as an outlet for the crowd to protest East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld's fatal shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose, a Woodland Hills High School honors student.
Chants for Antwon Rose fill the air on Fifth Avenue during Pittsburgh's Juneteenth Parade from Freedom Corner in the Hill District to Point State Park on Saturday, June 23, 2018. The parade served as an outlet for the crowd to protest East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld's fatal shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose, a Woodland Hills High School honors student.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Chants for Antwon Rose fill the air on Fifth Avenue during Pittsburgh's Juneteenth Parade from Freedom Corner in the Hill District to Point State Park on Saturday, June 23, 2018. The parade served as an outlet for the crowd to protest East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld's fatal shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose, a Woodland Hills High School honors student.

Updated 2 hours ago

Pittsburgh's annual Juneteenth march became a de facto protest Saturday morning as outrage continued regarding the Tuesday police shooting of unarmed black teenager Antwon Rose.

The parade and music festival, scheduled long before an East Pittsburgh police officer shot and killed the 17-year-old Woodland Hills honor graduate as he ran from police during a traffic stop, celebrates the June 19, 1865, freedom declaration by Union Army Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger.

More than 200 people showed up in the intermittent rain for the march, which remained peaceful and stuck to the predetermined parade route, which was blocked off to traffic and included a police presence.

Marchers chanted Rose's name and age as they marched from Freedom Corner in the city's Hill District to Point State Park, where the celebration's music festival took place.

"Three shots in the back? How you justify that?" "Murder on Juneteenth, how you justify that?" "Three hours on the job? How you justify that?"

Rose was shot and killed by Officer Michael Rosfeld, who was sworn in my borough council less than two hours earlier.

They also called on the public to vote District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr. out of office. That has become a sticking point for protesters, who have said Zappala has declined to prosecute police officers in the past when they believe he should have.

The parade was led by Jennifer Pinckney, one of the survivors of the 2015 mass shooting at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, S.C., perpetrated by Dylann Roof. Her husband, the Rev. Clementa Pinckney, was killed in the shooting.

Robert Brown, 18 and a recent graduate of the city's Barack Obama Academy, left his North Side home to come to rainy march.

"I want my voice to be heard for the younger generation," said Brown, who plans to attend California University of Pennsylvania on a full scholarship for pre-med. "There needs to be a change. I want police officers to know that black men are suffering from police brutality."

The Juneteenth celebration came after three nights of protests sparked by Rose's death. Four protesters were arrested Friday night, and one woman was arrested early Friday after she refused to disperse with the rest of the crowd from the Parkway East.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me