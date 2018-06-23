Landslide closes inbound lane of Saw Mill Run in Overbrook

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Part of Saw Mill Run Boulevard in Pittsburgh's Overbrook neighborhood is closed because of a landslide, according to Allegheny County.

The county announced on Twitter Saturday morning that there had been a landslide in the 2500 block of Saw Mill Run Boulevard. It brought down several telephone poles and utility lines.

One lane of the road inbound is closed in the area.

Pittsburgh (Overbrook): Landslide at 2500 block of Saw Mill Run Boulevard (Route 51) brought down several telephone poles and utility lines. One lane of Saw Mill Run Boulevard (Route 51) inbound is closed in the area. Responders are at the scene; utility has been notified. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) June 23, 2018

PennDOT spokesman Steve Cowan said the slide happened on private property. "We closed the jug handle behind the Rite Aid at Route 51/88 to allow Duquesne Light to remove trees," he said. "The City of Pittsburgh is handling the scene."

The Red Cross said on Twitter it provided food, clothing and shelter to three people, two adults and one child, whose home was affected by the slide. Their home was in the 2600 block of Ivy Glen Street.

We provided food, clothing, and shelter this afternoon to 2 adults and 1 child following a landslide that affected a single-family home with an attached apartment on the 2600-block of Ivy Glen St. in Pittsburgh, Allegheny County. — Red Cross Western PA (@RedCrossWPA) June 23, 2018

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.