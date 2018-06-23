Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Landslide closes inbound lane of Saw Mill Run in Overbrook

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Saturday, June 23, 2018, 11:09 a.m.
Trees fell on cars along Saw Mill Run Boulevard in Pittsburgh's Overbook neighborhood Saturday, June 23, 2018.
Megan Guza | Tribune-Review
Megan Guza | Tribune-Review
Duquesne Light crews work to repair power lines downed during a small landslide in the 2500 block of Saw Mill Run Boulevard Saturday, June 23, 2018.
Megan Guza | Tribune-Review
Duquesne Light crews work to repair power lines downed during a small landslide in the 2500 block of Saw Mill Run Boulevard Saturday, June 23, 2018.

Updated 3 hours ago

Part of Saw Mill Run Boulevard in Pittsburgh's Overbrook neighborhood is closed because of a landslide, according to Allegheny County.

The county announced on Twitter Saturday morning that there had been a landslide in the 2500 block of Saw Mill Run Boulevard. It brought down several telephone poles and utility lines.

One lane of the road inbound is closed in the area.

PennDOT spokesman Steve Cowan said the slide happened on private property. "We closed the jug handle behind the Rite Aid at Route 51/88 to allow Duquesne Light to remove trees," he said. "The City of Pittsburgh is handling the scene."

The Red Cross said on Twitter it provided food, clothing and shelter to three people, two adults and one child, whose home was affected by the slide. Their home was in the 2600 block of Ivy Glen Street.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

