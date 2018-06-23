Antwon Rose's funeral to be held at Woodland Hills Intermediate School, attendees limited

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Started with a $10,000 goal, the campaign has raised more than $33,500 from about 1,200 contributors in two days as of early Saturday evening.

“We have created this fund in hopes to create a vehicle to help preserve his memory and share the generosity of spirit that he was so well known for,” the campaign page says.

A Go Fund Me campaign is underway to help the family of Antwon Rose.

The Woodland Hills School District is providing the facilities of the Woodland Hills Intermediate School to host the funeral service for former student Antwon Rose.

The service will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at the intermediate school auditorium, 7600 Evans St., Swissvale.

“Out of respect for the family's wishes, no media services or protesters are to be permitted on the grounds of the school,” Assistant Superintendent Licia L. Lentz announced in a statement Saturday. “The buildings of the District are private property and the District and Swissvale Borough are committed to honoring this request.”

She said the services are open only to Antwon's family, friends and fellow students.

Rose, 17, was shot and killed by an East Pittsburgh police officer Tuesday as he ran from police during a traffic stop.

The district also announced that anyone attending the funeral service who also wishes to accompany the funeral procession to the internment site may park at the school.

Lentz cautioned that there is limited parking at the site.

Anyone wishing to attend only the service is asked to park at the Braddock Hills Shopping Center, where there will be courtesy shuttles available starting at 10 a.m.

“This service is, above all, intended to be a dignified and respectful opportunity to remember the life of Antwon Rose II,” Lentz said. “The family deeply appreciates the cooperation of everyone who wishes to attend this service.”