Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Port Authority to reopen Blue Line South Hill Village, portion of Blue Line Library

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Saturday, June 23, 2018, 4:09 p.m.

Updated 14 hours ago

The Port Authority of Allegheny County was to reopen one section of rail and a portion of another Saturday, three days after storms damaged the system and left the track littered with debris.

The Blue Line South Hill Village will reopen entirely on Sunday, as will part of the Blue Line Library, spokesman Adam Brandolph said in a release.

The Blue Line T light rail service had been shut down since Wednesday night storms dumped rain and caused flooding across the county.

Brandolph said the South Hills Village line will be fully operational from Upper St. Clair to Downtown Pittsburgh and the city's North Shore.

The Blue Line Library will be in service from Lytle to Downtown and the North Shore.

Shuttle buses will continue to supplement the Blue Line Library stations from Library to Lytle using Route 88.

Brandolph said crews continue to repair the remainder of the line, and there is no timetable for that work's completion.

Also starting Sunday, Port Authority will offer free parking at the South Hill Village Garage until the Blue Line is fully operational, he said. Riders who bought a July parking pass for the garage will be able to use the pass for August.

Conversely, the Library and West Library park-and-ride lots will be closed until Blue Line service is restored, and riders who normally park in those lots are encouraged to park at South Hill Village Garage.

The lot closures are to expedite the repair process, Brandolph said.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at mguza@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me