Port Authority to reopen Blue Line South Hill Village, portion of Blue Line Library

The Port Authority of Allegheny County was to reopen one section of rail and a portion of another Saturday, three days after storms damaged the system and left the track littered with debris.

The Blue Line South Hill Village will reopen entirely on Sunday, as will part of the Blue Line Library, spokesman Adam Brandolph said in a release.

The Blue Line T light rail service had been shut down since Wednesday night storms dumped rain and caused flooding across the county.

Brandolph said the South Hills Village line will be fully operational from Upper St. Clair to Downtown Pittsburgh and the city's North Shore.

The Blue Line Library will be in service from Lytle to Downtown and the North Shore.

Shuttle buses will continue to supplement the Blue Line Library stations from Library to Lytle using Route 88.

Brandolph said crews continue to repair the remainder of the line, and there is no timetable for that work's completion.

Also starting Sunday, Port Authority will offer free parking at the South Hill Village Garage until the Blue Line is fully operational, he said. Riders who bought a July parking pass for the garage will be able to use the pass for August.

Conversely, the Library and West Library park-and-ride lots will be closed until Blue Line service is restored, and riders who normally park in those lots are encouraged to park at South Hill Village Garage.

The lot closures are to expedite the repair process, Brandolph said.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at mguza@tribweb.com.