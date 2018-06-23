Homestead man dies after being shot in Arlington

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Homestead man was shot and killed in Pittsburgh's Arlington neighborhood Friday night.

Frederick John Shields, 34, died at UPMC Mercy Hospital around 11:30 p.m. Friday after the incident in the 2000 block of Arlington Avenue, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner.

Shields was reportedly shot in the head and left for dead in the middle of the road, the Trib's news partner, WPXI-TV, reported.

Resident Michael Seman told WPXI he heard four gunshots outside his Arlington Avenue home.

“Just came out and heard gunshots and seen the guy laying in the middle of the street,” he said.

He described a chaotic scene.

“It's all the time, it's everywhere,” he said. “You never get used to it.”

Pittsburgh police were investigating.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.