Allegheny

Fourth night of protests hit South Side following police shooting of Antwon Rose

Megan Guza and Andrew Russell | Sunday, June 24, 2018, 1:36 a.m.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Protesters march down East Carson Street on Pittsburgh's South Side in response to the June 19 police shooting death of unarmed black teenager Antwon Rose, 17. Protesters remained peaceful as they took to the streets Saturday, June 23, 2018.
Protestoes say a prayer on Pittsburgh's South Side, Saturday, June 23, 2018, to protest East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld's fatal shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose, a Woodland Hills High School honors student.
A group of around of 500 protesters gather at South 15th Street and East Carson Street on Pittsburgh's South Side, Saturday, June 23, 2018, to protest East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld's fatal shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose, a Woodland Hills High School honors student.
A man confronts Pittsburgh Police on Pittsburgh's South Side, Saturday, June 23, 2018, to protest East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld's fatal shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose, a Woodland Hills High School honors student.
A group of around of 500 protesters gather at South 15th Street and East Carson Street on Pittsburgh's South Side, Saturday, June 23, 2018, to protest East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld's fatal shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose, a Woodland Hills High School honors student.
A group of around 500 protesters confront Pittsburgh Police by kneeling and raising their hands chanting 'Hands Up,' on Pittsburgh's South Side, Saturday, June 23, 2018, to protest East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld's fatal shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose, a Woodland Hills High School honors student.
A man dons a mask on Pittsburgh's South Side, Saturday, June 23, 2018, to protest East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld's fatal shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose, a Woodland Hills High School honors student.
A women leads 500 protesters on Pittsburgh's South Side, Saturday, June 23, 2018, to protest East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld's fatal shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose, a Woodland Hills High School honors student.
A Pittsburgh Police officer dressed in riot gear stands at the ready to confront a group of around of 500 protesters on East Carson Street, Saturday, June 23, 2018, to protest East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld's fatal shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose, a Woodland Hills High School honors student.
Pizza is passed around to a a group of around 500 protesters on the South Side, Saturday, June 23, 2018, on hand to protest East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld's fatal shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose, a Woodland Hills High School honors student.
A group of around 500 protesters confront Pittsburgh Police by kneeling and raising their hands chanting 'Hands Up,' on Pittsburgh's South Side, Saturday, June 23, 2018, to protest East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld's fatal shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose, a Woodland Hills High School honors student.
Pittsburgh Police muster on Pittsburgh's South Side in riot gear to respond to a group of around 500 protesters, Saturday, June 23, 2018, who were there to protest East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld's fatal shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose, a Woodland Hills High School honors student.
Pittsburgh Police muster on Pittsburgh's South Side in riot gear to respond to a group of around 500 protesters, Saturday, June 23, 2018, who were protest East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld's fatal shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose, a Woodland Hills High School honors student.
A woman shows her support for a group of around 500 protesters the South Side, Saturday, June 23, 2018. The group was on hand to protest East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld's fatal shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose, a Woodland Hills High School honors student.
A group of around of 500 protesters march through heavy rain on Pittsburgh's South Side, Saturday, June 23, 2018, to protest East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld's fatal shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose, a Woodland Hills High School honors student.
A group of around 500 protesters confront Pittsburgh Police by raising their hands chanting 'Hands Up,' on Pittsburgh's South Side, Saturday, June 23, 2018, to protest East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld's fatal shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose, a Woodland Hills High School honors student.
A woman looks out the window of Jacks Bar at a group of around 500 protesters, Saturday, June 23, 2018, who were on hand to protest East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld's fatal shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose, a Woodland Hills High School honors student.
More than 500 protesters took to Pittsburgh's South Side Saturday night into Sunday morning to protest the police shooting of an unarmed black teenager Tuesday in East Pittsburgh borough.

The marchers began near the Birmingham Bridge about 8:30 p.m. Saturday and made their way down East Carson, moving slowly and peacefully. They turned around near the 10th Street Bridge and walked back in the other direction.

Antwon Rose, 17, was shot and killed when he ran from police during a traffic stop about 8:20 p.m. Authorities have identified the officer as Michael Rosfeld. Rosfeld had been on the job for several weeks but had been sworn in by the East Pittsburgh council less than two hours before the shooting.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner has ruled Rose's death a homicide, and the cause of death ruled gunshot wounds to the trunk.

Rosfeld shot Rose three times as he ran from the traffic stop, which came after the vehicle in which Rose was a passenger was pulled over for matching the description of a car involved in an earlier shooting in nearby North Braddock.

Rose, a Woodland Hills honors student, was pronounced dead about 90 minutes after the shooting.

Rain did not deter protesters Saturday night. Pittsburgh police in riot gear gave protesters 15 minutes to disperse shortly after midnight.

Saturday night's protest came after an earlier march-turned-protest stemming from the city's scheduled Juneteenth celebration. The celebration commemorates the June 19, 1865, freedom declaration by Union Army Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger.

The march wound its way from Freedom Corner in the city's Hill District to Point State Park. The morning's march followed three nights of protests calling for change and justice for Rose's shooting.

Four protesters were arrested Friday night in Homestead after they refused to leave the Homestead Grays Bridge. One woman was arrested early Friday after she refused to disperse with the rest of the crowd from the Parkway East. Those protests began Thursday night and bled into Friday morning.

Megan Guza and Andrew Russell are Tribune-Review staffers.

