Woman who captured video of police shooting of Antwon Rose says officer knew 'he messed up'

The woman who captured Facebook video of East Pittsburgh police officers shooting and killing 17-year-old Antwon Rose said that she felt the officer knew "he messed up."

ABC News posted an interview and video with Shauny Mary, 23, who captured Facebook video of East Pittsburgh police officers shooting and killing 17-year-old Antwon Rose on Tuesday.

Mary is identified in the story, but not in the video report posted by ABC News .

"It was like he was taking target practice on this young man's back," Mary said in the interview. "He didn't flinch. He didn't say 'Stop running.' He didn't say anything."

Mary goes on to describe the officer that shot, now identified as 30-year-old Michael Rosfeld, "I looked at the officer. And his head was down. He had his hands over his head. The way he looked, I knew, I could tell that he knew that he messed up."

Rosfeld shot Rose three times as he ran from a traffic stop, which came after the vehicle in which Rose was a passenger was pulled over for matching the description of a car involved in an earlier shooting in nearby North Braddock.

An 18-second video posted to Facebook by a user under the name Shauny Mary shows a police sport utility vehicle with lights flashing stopped behind a car at dusk. A second police vehicle drives up as a person in a white shirt gets out of the passenger side of the car and starts to run between buildings.

The person in the white shirt had his back to an officer standing on the driver's side of the police SUV when three shots rang out. That person can be seen falling forward to the ground.

"Why are they shooting? All they did was run and they're shooting at them," a person can be heard saying in the video.

People in Pittsburgh have gathered for four days to protest the police shooting of black teenager Rose.