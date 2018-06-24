Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Red Cross offering flood relief services for South Hills residents

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Sunday, June 24, 2018, 6:33 p.m.
Bruce Chbrosky pauses as he works to remove mud-caked items from his home along Baldwin Street in Bridgeville on Thursday, June 21, 2018 during cleanup efforts following flooding on Wednesday night. Chbrosky said the water came up to the middle of his first floor and ruined most of what was inside. He said the home has been in his family since 1919 and he's lived there since 1971.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Services for South Hills residents hit by flooding last week will be available in Bridgeville on Monday.

The Red Cross of Western Pennsylvania will be at the First United Methodist Church, 244 Station St., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Help is being offered to residents of Bridgeville, South Park and Bethel Park whose homes were damaged by flooding on Wednesday night, Red Cross spokesman Dan Tobin said.

Help available includes cleanup kits, temporary shelter and financial assistance, based on need, Tobin said. If the Red Cross is unable to help, caseworkers will be able to direct people to other agencies.

The Red Cross had first opened its flood service relief center at the church Saturday. Tobin could not say how many were helped that day.

Since the flooding happened, the Red Cross has helped about 110 people, Tobin said.

Residents coming to the church for help should bring identification and proof of where they live, he said.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

