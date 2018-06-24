Outbound Parkway West reopens near I-79 after motorcycle crash
The westbound lanes of the Parkway West in Rossyln Farms reported shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday following a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup.
The accident happened at the Interstate 79 interchange around 5:45 p.m., according to state police
The motorcycle operator was taken to a hospital. Information on the severity of his or her injuries was not available.
The westbound lanes were closed while state police investigated. Traffic was being diverted onto Interstate 79.
Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer.
