Allegheny

Kennywood's Phantom's Revenge comes in third for best roller coaster in nation

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Sunday, June 24, 2018, 8:27 p.m.
Phantom's Revenge is one of Kennywood's most popular roller coasters.
Phantom’s Revenge at Kennywood is one of 20 roller coasters across the country in the running to be named Best Roller Coaster in the USA Today 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards.
YouTube
Updated 11 hours ago

The Phantom may need to seek revenge — or at least try again in another poll.

Kennywood's Phantom's Revenge roller coaster came in third out of 20 contenders for best in the nation. USA Today readers voted for their favorites over a four-week period.

Superman The Ride at Six Flags New England took the top spot, followed by the Twisted Colossus at Six Flags Magic Mountain in California.

USA Today's "10Best" editors and a panel of theme park experts had come up with 20 nominees for the best coaster in the nation.

"The 3,365-foot track of Phantom's Revenge in Kennywood brings visitors frighteningly close to another of the park's coasters, Thunderbolt," USA Today said. "A hair-raising highlight is the second drop — a 230-foot thriller at 85 miles per hour."

The winner, Superman The Ride, is longer than the Phantom's Revenge at about 5,400 feet, but its biggest drop of 221 feet and top speed of 77 mph are lower.

Votes were taken until noon June 11.

The 10Best listings are provided by USA Today Travel Media Group, which provides users with "original, unbiased, and experiential travel content of top attractions, things to see and do, and restaurants for top destinations in the U.S. and around the world. No business pays to be listed."

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

