Allegheny

West Mifflin police work to ID 2 female bank robbers

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Sunday, June 24, 2018, 10:03 p.m.
West Mifflin police are trying to identify these two women suspected of robbing a PNC Bank branch on Saturday, June 23, 2018.
West Mifflin Police
Updated 12 hours ago

West Mifflin police are asking for the public's help in identifying two women sought in an armed bank robbery on Saturday.

The robbery happened at about 3 p.m. at the Southland PNC Bank branch along Clairton Boulevard, near the Century III Mall.

According to police, the women entered the bank from the side with a suitcase.

One was described as white with red hair. She was armed with a small-caliber black pistol.

The other woman was described as black. She was wearing a surgical mask and had what appeared to be an oxygen tank with her.

Both were wearing black shrouds.

Anyone with information can call West Mifflin police at 412-461-3125, their local police department or 911.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

