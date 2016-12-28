Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Carlynton

South Fayette gas line project could be delayed

Matthew Peaslee | Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, 11:39 a.m.

Updated 7 minutes ago

A gas line project slated for January in South Fayette may need to be pushed back, according to Columbia Gas officials.

“It will depend on how far along our contractors are with other projects they are working on,” Columbia spokeswoman Sarah Perry said. “Inclement weather and other emergencies may also be a factor.”

Perry said the company could have an update Jan. 3.

Once the project begins, it will take seven months to complete.

Columbia Gas will install approximately 13,000 feet of eight-inch diameter, plastic pipe. The proposed line will begin on Millers Run Road near Crest Avenue, go northeast and end near Sygan Road.

Other lines will be replaced on Crest, Cherry, Grant, Meade and Sherman streets, Morgan Hill Road, Orchard Drive, and Wabash and Central avenues.

The work is part of Columbia's ongoing program to replace aging pipelines in its 26-county service territory.

“The project in South Fayette is not atypical and is exactly like projects completed in hundreds of communities over the past decade,” Perry said.

Much of the steel pipe in the township has been in the ground for decades and is reaching the end of its useful life. The new pipeline is designed to provide safe natural gas delivery.

No full road closures are expected, but some traffic delays are likely. Flaggers will assist with traffic control.

The project also will replace customer service lines to the homes of 131 Columbia customers. Those customers will receive a letter detailing what will take place and what steps they need to follow in their homes.

Matthew Peaslee is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

