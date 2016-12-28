Carnegie Park, police among departments seeing funded projects in 2017 budget

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The $6.4 million Carnegie budget for 2017 includes money to update the bathrooms in Carnegie Park and make shelter repairs, and also will give the police department a new computer system and two or three electronic speed enforcement signs.

“There's two things council members always hear from residents: ‘When are you going to pave my street' and ‘how are you going to slow down the cars driving on my street once you pave my street?'” Carnegie Council President Pat Catena said.

The budget also includes $70,000 for the Andrew Carnegie Free Library and Music Hall to be used for operational expenses.

“Overall, it's a very solid budget,” Catena said. “The revenue is increasing. We saw from 2014-15, about a $125,000 increase in revenue projection. This year, there's been a $225,000 increase in revenue.”

The revenue increase stems from tax and parking collection, leaders said.

An ordinance for companies that open streets is adding an additional $70,000 in revenue, Catena said.

While the budget is advertised at $6.4 million, the operating fund will be $5.4 million to account for the borough's Tax Anticipation Loan, which is $1 million.

“We take out a loan for the taxes that we will get in the future,” Mayor Jack Kobistek said. “The taxes are not taken out until later on in the year. That gets ruled into the budget, too. It's money in and money out.”

Matthew Peaslee is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.