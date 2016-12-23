Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Carlynton

Smith: Five Guys among new businesses opening in Gateway Shops

Charlotte Smith | Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

Several businesses have opened or expanded services.

• Five Guys Burgers & Fries has opened in the Gateway Shops at Newbury, 160 Millers Run Road, South Fayette. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Call 412-914-2070 for more information.

King Orthodontics has opened there as well, with its other two locations in Wexford and Downtown Pittsburgh. Call 412-564-5351 for an appointment.

Opening soon in the same complex are hair salon Supercuts and YoFresh Yogurt Café.

• South Fayette High School graduate Ashlee Carrozza began taking photos of neighbors and friends while in high school, which prompted her to pursue her bachelor's degree in photography from The Art Institute of Pittsburgh. Although she will not graduate until December 2017, she has been working with area studios such as Palermo Photo and David Designer Portraits, and has a website at ashleecphotography.com. She is available for family and engagement photos, senior portrait sessions and wedding photography — her specialty.

Her favorite venue has been taking photos at the Carnegie Museum of Art in Oakland.

“Photography is more than just clicking a button; it's about collecting moments,” Carrozza said.

Call 412-477-5809 for an appointment, or reach her through Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest at @ashleecphotography.

• Flight Trampoline Park, Chartiers Valley Shopping Center, Collier, has remodeled and added attractions such as a Kiddie Court for children 46 inches and under, a ninja warrior course and an ultimate laser race.

• Two online shopping opportunities have been formed by Cuddy, South Fayette residents.

Bucket & Friends offers handcrafted pet beds, dog coats, catnip toys and more. Items can be custom ordered as well. Visit www.bucketandfriends.com for more information.

Natural and organic soaps, teas and honeys can be ordered through www.lionsmarketbyann.com.

Other new business incorporations as reported in recent state filings include:

• MFG Credit Strategies, 1910 Cochran Road, Green Tree (credit referral services for businesses)

• KK Maintenance & Repair, 10 Carol Place, Green Tree (maintenance and repair services)

• Primes, 1015 Greentree Road, Green Tree (remodeling services)

• Corporate Vending, 611 Millers Run Road, Cuddy, South Fayette (ownership and operation of vending machines)

• AFM Construction Consultants, 701 Freedom Drive, Carnegie (real estate)

• BD Tech, 900 Bell Ave., Carnegie (import, export and distribution of all kinds of IT peripherals)

• Milestone Management Solutions, 173 Bryna Lane, Carnegie (management services)

• Sports Performance Technologies, 3093 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (sports injury prevention)

• Sunset Energy Capital, 1373 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (consulting and investments).

Charlotte Smith is a Tribune-Review contributing writer. Reach her at 724-693-9441 or charlotte59@comcast.net.

