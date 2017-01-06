Town Talk: Birthdays, anniversaries celebrated in Bridgeville, Carnegie areas

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Jacob Floyd of Carnegie will celebrate his ninth birthday Jan. 15 with his mom, sister Morgan and grandparents Betty and Bob Reiss.

• Birthday wishes are sent to Amanda Kolle-Conner who celebrates her 38th on Jan. 18. She is the wife of Shawn Conner and mother of three children, William, 18, Nathaniel, 10, and Harley, 7.

• The Snyder-Lawrence families have many candles to blow out this month. Janet Snyder of Collier celebrates Jan. 20, her daughter Melissa Lawrence of Collier celebrates Jan. 19 and her son Tom (Natalie) celebrates his birthday Jan. 15.

• Thelma Bodnar of Crafton celebrates her 88th birthday Jan. 17. Thelma was married to the late Harry Bodnar Sr. She is the mother of Harry Jr. (Linda), Patty (John) Spotti, Elaine Geiser (Jim) and Steven, and is the grandmother of Harry Bodnar III, Rachel Bodnar, Kelli Joseph and Evan Geiser, and has one sister, Theresa Zatezalo of Carnegie.

• Happy birthday to Michelle Story Moehring of Rosslyn Heights who celebrates Jan. 16.

• Birthday wishes are sent to Travis Gromek of Carnegie who celebrates his 13th on Jan. 9. He is the son of Danielle (Turnbull) Gromek and grandson of Lenny and Mark Turnbull of Collier.

Happy Birthday to Steve Cukrzynski who celebrates on Jan. 15 with his wife Maria and daughters Mariah, Jenna and Ava. Happy birthday to Steve's mother Tammy Cukrzynski who will celebrate Jan. 23 with her fiance Joe Zombeck and her sons David and Steve and other family.

• Daniel Harrist of Carnegie celebrates his 38th birthday Jan. 20 with his wife Mindy, daughter Zoey and mother Bonnie.

• Birthdays this week include, Holly Hickling, Janie Steinmetz, Dani Mitchell, Jackie Hertzler, Moirea Jasper, Kurt Bassler, Tim Schall, Kylee Babish, Nancy Nowicki, Joanne Letcher, Lauren Pelescak, Erica Rodriguez, Carmen Williams, Jo Anne Valentine, Mike Clayton, Pamee Petroski Settina, Paula Gardner, Kathy Turko Leech, Seve Rodriguez, Lucy Kennedy, Stephanie Ritter, Mark Moore and Marianne Yurchak.

• Dave Abbott of Neville Park celebrated his birthday Dec. 30 with his wife Carolyn and family. Dave is the president of the Neville Park Homeowner's Association.

Cindy Babish-Schultz is a contributing writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-249-6346 or cbabish@aol.com.