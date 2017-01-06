Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Carlynton

South Fayette grad competes with Pitt's Indian dance troupe

Charlotte Smith | Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
submitted
Nihanth Kotte, lower left in middle, a 2016 South Fayette High School graduate is a member of the University of Pittsburgh's Pitt PantheRaas Indian dance troupe.

Updated 17 hours ago

As a student at South Fayette High School, Nihanth Kotte was very involved in the Bots IQ and Python Club.

He also was active in the school's media club and tennis team.

Upon graduation last June, Kotte began his undergraduate degree in computer science at the University of Pittsburgh and joined the university's computer science club. He also is minoring in mathematics.

However, a chance stroll through Pitt's activities fair in the fall got him interested in an entirely different organization — Indian dance.

“I have always been interested in various styles of Indian dances,” said Kotte, who also plays the drums. “This particular style caught my eye.”

The Pitt PantheRaas group is only available on the main campus in Oakland. Garba and raas are forms of Indian folk dance originating from the state of Gujarat. The dances are fast-paced, energetic and graceful.

There are 20 students on the Pitt dance team and they practice three nights a week. The group performs at events on campus and also takes part in raas competitions against other college raas teams from across the country.

In 2015, the group took second place at the Charm City Raas in Baltimore. Kotte and his fellow team members will be competing in the Beat-of-Raas on Jan. 28 in East Brunswick, N.J., and at the A-Town Showdown in Atlanta in February.

For more information, visit pittraas.wix.com/panthers.

Charlotte Smith is a Tribune-Review contributing writer. Reach her at 724-693-9441 or charlotte59@comcast.net.

