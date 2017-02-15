Chartiers Valley students help build softball dugouts

Chartiers Valley High School students in Jeffrey Macek's construction class in the fall completed dugouts for the ballfield at the intermediate school.

“When the students are involved in the designing and planning phases of construction, they get a better understanding of how the actual project goes together,” Macek said. “They understand why certain materials and sizes of materials are used. They understand why posts are placed where they are and how they can be changed to accommodate different designs. They begin to get an understanding of how the design, materials and the tools needed are related.”

Students Hunter Haer, Bret Hicks, Jacob Lindow, James Lindow, Armando Novelli, Cody Shaw, Zane Snyder and Jacob Walko were involved in every aspect of the planning of the project, as well as the drawing of blueprints, estimating of costs and basic construction of the dugouts, which will be used for the softball team.

The group started the planning in the fall and began the construction in November. The students worked through rain and colder temperatures, while dealing with muddy conditions on the field. Macek said most of the days were sunny and warm; however, there was snow and even a day when the temperature was 9 degrees.

“In order to stay warm, the kids had to keep moving,” Macek said. “They did learn that weather is a reality of this type of work and you have to work through it.”

The satisfaction of completing the project in early January made working through the adverse conditions worth it in the end, said Shaw, a sophomore.

“Once those final nails were in, we had a little bit of time of admire the work we had all done,” he said. “All in all, it was a great experience and I would do it again in a heartbeat.”

Added Lindow, a junior, “ I learned so much about the construction process and I am grateful for the opportunity to have worked on this job.”

The class is still in the process of finishing a small house for ducks being raised by students in the middle school. In the past, Macek's students have completed storage sheds and playground equipment at the primary school and dog houses that were donated to the Humane Society.

“The more valuable aspect of the project was the experience gained with building structures and how much work actually goes into making them,” said Walko, a senior. “It really makes you appreciate the work that construction workers have to put in for even longer periods of time in even worse weather.”

Macek said many of his students go on to pursue a career in carpentry, construction or engineering. The framework for their future already has been laid by participating in these projects.

Matthew Peaslee is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.